Youth INC honors Adena Friedman with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award at Celebration Gala on November 8

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth INC is proud to honor Adena Friedman, President and CEO of Nasdaq, with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award at its 27th Annual Celebration Gala on Monday, November 8, 2021. The award will be presented in recognition of Friedman’s distinguished leadership in advancing diversity, social responsibility, and inclusive board governance, as well as Nasdaq’s long-standing support of Youth INC.



Youth INC’s Celebration Gala is the organization’s signature event through which it raises over $2 million annually to provide its network of 75 nonprofit partners with the tools and resources they need to help over 200,000 New York City youth thrive. The event will include a fireside chat with Friedman and former Youth INC Board Chair and current National Advisory Board Member, John Waldron, president and COO of Goldman Sachs.

“Youth INC would not be where we are today, leading the charge for trust-based philanthropy with our large and growing cadre of corporate partners, without the enduring commitment of our most ardent supporters, like Nasdaq,” said Rehana Farrell, executive director of Youth INC. “Adena is a visible force driving diversity, equity and inclusion in business, which helps all young people see themselves as future leaders in their communities, and we could not be more excited to commemorate her exemplary leadership at our Celebration Gala.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition and to help bring awareness to the transformative work Youth INC is doing across New York City,” said Friedman. “Our purpose at Nasdaq is to drive inclusive growth and prosperity across the global communities in which we operate. Over the past 18 months we have seen how the pandemic has disproportionately impacted underserved communities. The vital role that Youth INC plays in supporting its nonprofit partners through coaching, capital and connections facilitates economic advancement and social progress in the areas that need it most, helping to create the next generation of future leaders.”

“As someone who has been involved with Youth INC for 20 years, I can honestly say that I have never been more proud of our work or humbled by the opportunity to help the young people of our city access opportunities to achieve their full potential,” said Youth INC National Advisory Board Member John Waldron, president and COO of Goldman Sachs. “Goldman Sachs is committed to racial equity and thrilled to support Youth INC’s efforts and recognize Adena Friedman for her trailblazing leadership to advance diversity, equity and inclusion on corporate boards.”

The event will also bring together a slate of influential business leaders who will serve as vice-chairs to help Youth INC reach its most ambitious fundraising goal yet, including:

Stephanie Cohen, global co-head of Consumer and Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs

Carmine Di Sibio, global chairman and CEO, EY

Jeff Holzschuh, chair of the Institutional Securities Group, Morgan Stanley and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member

Alison Mass, co-head of Financial Sponsors, Goldman Sachs

Steve Orr, co-founder and managing partner, Orr Group and Youth INC Founder and National Advisory Board Member

Dhananjay Pai, president and COO, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management

Richard Schifter, senior advisor, TPG Capital and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member

Alan Schwartz, executive chairman, Guggenheim Partners and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member

George Stamas, partner, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member

Paul J. Taubman, founder, chairman and CEO, PJT Partners and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member

Janet Truncale, vice chair and regional managing partner, EY Americas Financial Services Organization (FSO)

Ted Virtue, founder and CEO, MidOcean Partners and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member

John Waldron, president and COO, Goldman Sachs and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member

Jonathan Weiss, CEO of Corporate and Investment Banking, Wells Fargo and Youth INC National Advisory Board Member

Mrs. John C. Whitehead



Event Co-Chairs include:

Anu Aiyengar, co-head of Global M&A, JP Morgan Chase & Co.

William Derrough, managing director and co-head of Recapitalization and Restructuring Group, Moelis & Company

Jeanette Gorgas, board director, Youth INC

Stratton Heath, partner, Oak Hill Capital

Douglas Kaden, managing partner, SDC Capital Partners

Barbara Marcin, board vice president, Youth INC

Kathleen McCabe, partner, PJT Partners

Emmett McCann, managing director, Oaktree Capital Management

Robert McCooey, senior vice president, Nasdaq

Amy Miller, managing director and global head of Loan Syndications, Scotiabank

Daniel Pine, managing principal, CS Capital Advisors

Kenneth Prince, head of capital markets, Advent International Corporation

Adrianne Shapira, managing director, Eurazeo

Mai Shiver, chief compliance officer, AIG

Wray Thorn, founder and CEO, Clear Heights Capital

Evan Wildstein, partner, Kohlberg & Company

In 2020, Youth INC honored Roger Ferguson, former president and CEO of TIAA, with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award and successfully raised over $2.1 million to support its network of youth development nonprofits with over $1 million in cash grants in addition to its capacity-building programs and services.



For more information, visit www.youthinc-usa.org/Celebration.

Youth INC is a network of 75+ of the best youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and maximum impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 200,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC’s $110 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact. To learn more, visit www.youthinc-usa.org.

