Big Progress in Reducing Greenhouse Gases from Transport Sector Coming Not Just from Alternative Fuels but from Advanced Diesel Technology and Renewable Biofuels

Washington, DC, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global leaders come together during #ClimateWeekNYC to fulfill and increase commitments for reducing carbon emissions, transportation and energy sectors of the economy are a key focus, and advanced diesel technology is already delivering substantial benefits. “While there is tremendous focus on zero emission technologies for the future, no technology has done more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions today than advanced diesel technology,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit educational group.

“Today diesel engines are delivering substantial benefits to society in the form of efficient and clean power. Thanks to sustained research and investment from leading manufacturers, suppliers and fuel producers, advanced diesel engines have undergone a fundamental transformation in environmental performance while boosting energy efficiency.

“Research commissioned by the Diesel Technology Forum confirms that the majority of these significant benefits will be delivered by more efficient diesel trucks, as 80 percent of truck sales by 2030 will still be diesel. New and more efficient commercial diesel trucks on the road in the U.S. since 2007 have already saved nearly 20 billion gallons of fuel and eliminated 202 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions (2007 and 2020). These more efficient trucks will have eliminated the same emissions as taking 43 million cars off the road for a year.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) further estimate that the Commercial Vehicle Fuel Economy and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Standards Phase 1 rules saved 270 million tons of CO2 and 530 million barrels of oil between 2014 and 2018, and that the Phase 2 rules will save another one billion tons of CO2 and nearly two billion barrels of oil between 2021 and 2027.

“While zero-emissions solutions for some applications are planned for the future, few are available today, and analysts predict that diesel engines are expected to continue to dominate the trucking sector well beyond the 2030 timeframe. Even as manufacturers are working to develop new power options such as battery-storage/electrification and hydrogen, the adoption of these solutions at market scale could be well into the future, according to many analysts. This underscores the importance of continued innovation, investment and progress in advanced diesel engines to sustain progress toward meeting national and international climate and clean air goals,” noted Schaeffer.

“The use of advanced renewable biofuels in diesel engines is growing and is an important opportunity that leverages existing vehicle technology and infrastructure while also delivering meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions. In California in 2019, diesel engines using biodiesel and renewable diesel fuels have reduced five times the greenhouse gas emissions than all electric vehicles in that state combined. Low-carbon fuel policies in California and those being considered in other regions, are realizing the cost savings and other benefits of using these fuels compared to zero emission vehicle alternatives that require considerable infrastructure investments and new vehicles to fully realize their benefits.

“The diverse nature and significance of the challenge to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions dictates that it is not a one-size fits all problem, but instead one where many solutions will be needed. An effective climate policy is also one that balances near term strategies for greenhouse gas emissions reductions alongside investments in future zero-emissions solutions. The advanced generation of diesel technology is part of the technologies that will help meet the climate challenge.”

Globally, one out of every two economic sectors depend on diesel power. Trucks, trains, buses, marine workboats, and agricultural, forestry, mining and construction equipment rely almost exclusively on diesel. Tackling the multiple challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, implementing adaptation and mitigation measures requires many solutions.

No other fuel or technology can match the combination of energy efficiency, work capability, reliability, durability, economical operation, and environmental performance that diesel delivers in every corner of the world, including:

Installing wind turbines on land and sea

Providing backup power as part of climate resiliency along the Gulf Coast

Enabling more productive farming using less fuel in developing countries

Serving as backup power for new solar microgrids from California to Africa

Powering the vehicles and equipment for delivering essential public and emergency services

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from diesel engines is happening today. Greater fuel efficiency and virtual elimination of particulate/black carbon emissions contributes to sustained progress toward global goals. For tomorrow, expect continued progress on energy efficiency, lower emissions, integration with battery and hybrid-electric drive systems, and expanding use of renewable, low-carbon biofuels as further evidence of diesel’s expanding capabilities in our sustainable future.

