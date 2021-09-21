Owl Data Diodes Become a Critical Component of the Industry-Leading Cyber Recovery Data Vault Solution

Columbia, MD, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the global market leader in cross domain, data diode, and network cybersecurity solutions, today announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies under the Dell Extended Technology Complete (ETC) program. The Dell ETC program identifies trusted solutions that help customers optimize and complete their Dell Technologies infrastructure. Working with Dell in this program, Owl joins other industry-leading, best-of-breed solutions that complement Dell in security, connectivity, and other operational functionality.

As a part of the ETC program, Owl data diodes are now an available component of the Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery solution. Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery provides a secure data vault that isolates critical data, identifies suspicious activity, and accelerates data recovery in the event of a breach, allowing organizations to quickly resume normal business operations. Owl data diodes provide a secure, hardware-enforced, one-way data path out of the vault to monitor the health, status, security, and performance of the cyber recovery vault without compromising the air-gapped architecture.

“We are happy to work with Dell Technologies to help customers protect themselves from the impact of a devastating cyber-attack”, said Brian Romansky, Chief Innovation Officer at Owl. “With the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks today, a software-based security model is not sufficient to isolate and protect the secure vault. The Dell EMC Cyber Recovery solution is designed to provide an air-gapped vault architecture; however, customers need to securely monitor the vault without introducing new threat vectors. Owl data diodes provide a critical piece of the Dell EMC Cyber Recovery solution to enable customers to securely monitor and report on the vault through hardware-enforced data diodes to maintain healthy operations in the vault.”

Organizations in healthcare, education, and financial services are deploying this solution today to transfer system health information outside of the vault in real-time and allow log files and SNMP data to reach SIEM systems without delay. Owl Data Diodes are the perfect pair to the Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery solution to protect the air-gapped vault architecture, while providing visibility to critical vault data.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Dell where together we are addressing a critical issue in the market that addresses both a business need and an emotional one in securing corporate assets”, said John Daut, Chief Revenue Officer at Owl. “It is our good fortune to work with and support a market leader like Dell who has the resources, breadth, and technical insight to deliver a secure, air-gapped solution.”

To learn more about this joint solution, visit https://owlcyberdefense.com/delltechnologies/.

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain solutions, data diodes, and portable media solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for absolute threat prevention and secure data availability. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 20 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and infrastructure have trusted Owl’s unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices.