Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase® and its Cosmeceuticals to take advantage of $8Billion French Cosmetic Market;

Houston, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, September 21, 2021 Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®), and natural cosmeceuticals, announced today that it is aggressively increasing its footprint in 2nd largest cosmetic market in the world – France ($8Billion in sales in 2021). The first step in this strategy was to hire experienced, native French Market Marketing Manager in August. France is the second largest cosmetic market in the world surpassed only by the US market. Skincare is the main beauty sector in France growing 33% per year and has been rapidly expanding especially with respect to natural based products as a result of Covid pandemic .

Herborium focuses its partnership negotiations on three distribution partners:

Wilbiz - all in one international distributor with headquarter in Paris, focused on skincare products, pharmacy and FMCG sectors.

Tresors D'Argan Sarl, founded in 2004 and a leader specializing in B2B market and organic or natural cosmetics

Amazon France. Amazon France is the largest on-line retailer in France with 2020 revenues reaching $6.5 billion. On-line sales of skincare products in France skyrocket 123% in 2020, while on-line sales of body care products grew an astounding 225%.

Over 25% of France population of 65 million people (not including overseas territories) suffers from acne. AcnEase® has been proven to be effective for both face and body acne symptoms.

The AcnEase brand has already established its initial footprint in France being featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine in France side by side with such brands as Lancôme and Estee Lauder, three times since 2017.

Cosmopolitan Magazine is one of the best-selling women’s magazines in France and reaches more than 3,300,000 readers each month in this country alone, and 80,000,000 readers worldwide. Twenty-five percent of the magazine readers are young men (average age 28.5 years old) . Demographics of the readers are aliened directly with demographics of AcnEase

Herborium’s AcnEase Social Media Strategy in France has also proven to be very successful and the brand has grown 500% since 2017 . AcnEase’s French Facebook has over 100,000 followers and the product has been profiled by top French bloggers and YouTube personalities with over 5 million followers. AcnEase Social Media supporters in France include, among others: Coline (et pourqois Coline), EnjoyPhoenix, one of the biggest Youtubers in France featured on French TV and in the legendary Elle Magazine. Sweet Honey Bee: a leading blogger focusing on young women with acne and Sandrea 26 France, one of the most prominent influencer in France with 1 million subscribers on Youtube, 37,000 fans on Facebook and 1 million followers on Instagram

Herborium expects that with the present foundation in the French market coupled with it’s new distribution partners the Company will be able to increase AcnEase sales in France and its territories in 4th Quarter of 2021, following with projected growth by as much as 50% in 2022.

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc., a Botanical Therapeutics® Company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements) and the burgeoning demand for natural wellness and beauty products. The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has develop a pipeline of botanical ingredients-based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and antiaging, women’s health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other problems. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

