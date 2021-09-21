LifeSci Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Expert Network, FirstThought

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Partners, a life-sciences focused consultancy, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with FirstThought, LLC, a global life sciences expert network, which specializes in connecting clients with the most knowledgeable life sciences and healthcare subject matter experts through its team of dedicated healthcare professionals.



FirstThought’s services, which include one-on-one consultations (virtual or in-person), group meetings, surveys, and direct engagements, will be accessible to clients and employees across LifeSci Partners’ platform, including its investor relations, public relations, capital markets advisory, and consulting businesses, as part of their strategic partnership.

“Based on its highly specialized subject matter expertise across the entire healthcare ecosystem, including biotech, healthcare services, digital health, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, FirstThought is the ideal expert network partner for LifeSci Partners,” said Andrew McDonald, Ph.D., founding partner at LifeSci Partners. “FirstThought’s potential to provide valuable services for our banking, equity research and investing affiliates as they conduct due diligence, while also bolstering our global KOL event platform, furthers our objective of providing high-quality and differentiated offerings to LifeSci’s clients and employees.”

FirstThought launched in early 2020 with a mission to bring subject-matter expertise back into the expert network industry. Focused solely on supporting research in life sciences and healthcare, FirstThought’s in-house team of scientists and healthcare professionals are uniquely suited to help clients identify and connect with best-in-class experts in their fields.

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners (http://www.lifescipartners.com/) is the leading provider of global consulting services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, executive search and capital markets advisory. LifeSci combines deep domain expertise in the life sciences with decades of experience in capital markets and corporate communications to deliver unparalleled services to our clients in the life sciences.

About FirstThought, LLC

FirstThought, LLC (www.firstthought.io) is a global life sciences expert network with the mission to connect our clients with the most knowledgeable life sciences subject matter experts through our team of dedicated healthcare professionals. FirstThought’s network spans the entire realm of the life sciences and healthcare ecosystems, including niche areas like reimbursement, market access, and regulatory affairs. Coupling the team’s in-house healthcare knowledge with our custom-built platform technology that incorporates machine learning, allows us to effectively service our clients’ research needs across the financial services, consulting, and healthcare industries.

