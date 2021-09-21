LONGO Ride 2021 Commits $100,000 to Support Camp Corral Programs for Children of Wounded, Ill and Fallen Military Heroes

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Corral, a leading provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes, today announced that renowned investment strategist John Longo has committed to donating at least $100,000 to the nonprofit through his annual LONGO Ride charity event. A check presentation will occur on Sept. 30, 2021, at the General George Patton Museum of Leadership in Ft. Knox, Ky.

Longo's annual fundraising drive combines his passion for riding motorcycles with a desire to raise awareness and support for important causes. This year's event, sponsored by Morgan Stanley: The Longo Group, Jersey Mike's and Concordia International Forwarding, will pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of wounded warriors' families by providing their children with the opportunity to access Camp Corral summer camps and enrichment programs free of charge.



"I began my ride to support our military service members, their families and their children," said Longo. "Camp Corral's mission aligns with my goals in the most direct way by giving the children of military heroes - the men and women to whom we should be most thankful - a place to thrive."

Many military children step up to serve as caregivers for their families, with 69 percent of military parents indicating their child performed at least one caregiving task in their household. Camp Corral's programs are designed to provide respite, build peer-support connections, strengthen self-confidence, and reinforce coping skills for the children of wounded warriors. The $2,000 cost of sending a child to camp is fully covered by the nonprofit.

"A fact many Americans may not consider is how military kids serve the country in their own way, and we owe to them to support their wellbeing," said Lori Noonan, Chief Operating Officer at Camp Corral. "As the son of a WWII veteran, John understands what it means to be a military kid, and we cannot thank him enough for the considerable support he is providing our programs through this year's LONGO Ride."

"Empowering the children of wounded warriors requires the support of both individuals and organizations," said Lori Noonan. "John's annual ride brings together both of these forces, and we greatly appreciate his dedication to this mission."

Individuals interested in contributing to the 2021 LONGO Ride in support of Camp Corral and military children can learn more at the fundraising drive's website by visiting give.classy.org/LongoRide2021.

About Camp Corral

Camp Corral's mission is to transform the lives of children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes. Since 2011, the nonprofit has served over 30,000 children from every state in the nation with resilience-based programs. For more information, visit www.campcorral.org.

Media Contact:

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

apopiel@daltonagency.com

404-876-1309

###

Related Files

Camp Corral_Press Release_Longo Ride_FINAL.pdf

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment