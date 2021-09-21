Jennifer Pigott Joins Appnovation’s Global Leadership Team as CPO

VANCOUVER AND LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital consultancy Appnovation announces that Jenny Pigott has joined its global leadership team as its Chief People Officer (CPO).

Reporting to Arnold Leung, CEO and founder, Jenny will lead Appnovation’s people team and drive the company’s strategy to attract, empower, retain and engage talent globally. Jenny will also play a key role in shaping Appnovation’s hybrid work culture and employee experience to support the consultancy’s growth and expansion.

“It’s an exciting time to join Appnovation’s leadership team, as the consultancy heads into a new hybrid work environment and expands its global footprint,” said Jenny. “Appnovation already has an award-winning, inclusive culture and top talent, so I’m looking forward to optimizing the People function to support the company’s business and enable the best employee experience possible.”

Jenny has 20 years experience within people and culture roles, including leadership roles at R/GA, Black Swan Data and Greenlight Digital where she helped to scale and develop their people offerings.

As Executive HR Director, EMEA at R/GA Jenny grew out offices across the EMEA and APAC regions, focusing on the employee experience, learning and development, retention and structuring teams for success. More recently she has worked with Greenlight Digital to develop a culture and people strategy which focused on diversity, equity & inclusion, learning & development and talent acquisition.

“Our people are the heart of our business, so we believe in investing in them. That includes having great people leadership and the right programs to enable a diverse, engaged and supported workforce,” said Arnold Leung, CEO and founder of Appnovation. “Jenny has a track record of building top performing global teams and her passion for people makes her a valued addition to our leadership team.”

Jenny joins Appnovation at an exciting time as the consultancy recently earned the Best in Show title at the annual WebAwards. Appnovation was also recently recognized as a Best Place to Work™.

