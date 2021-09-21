Ideal Image Appoints Dr. James P. Tursi to Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, North America’s leading aesthetics brand that is making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible, and effective than ever before, today announced that Dr. James P. Tursi has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Tursi brings extensive research, development and commercialization experience, with a specialty in women’s health, men’s health, the microbiome and cosmetic medicine applications. With this addition, Ideal Image has eight Board members, each possessing significant talent and leadership skills across the medical, finance and personal aesthetics fields.



“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Tursi to our Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand our focus on medically-led aesthetics that help people look and feel their best,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “His extensive experience will be a tremendous asset to our team as we broaden our services and our footprint nationwide.”

Dr. Tursi is currently Chief Scientific Officer of Ferring Pharmaceuticals U.S., where he is responsible for Clinical and Pharmaceutical Development, Medical and Regulatory Affairs and Drug Safety, with a focus on developing life-changing innovations that help people live better lives. He began his industry career holding roles of increasing responsibility at Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, followed by Chief Medical Officer roles in innovative biopharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining the industry, he practiced medicine and surgery for ten years as an OB/GYN.

“I am very impressed with Ideal Image’s focus on medically-led innovation as well as its dedication to making the most advanced treatments broadly accessible to US consumers,” said Dr. Tursi. “As the company continues to scale, I am excited to offer my guidance to further capitalize on the significant whitespace opportunity that exists in the personal aesthetics space.”

The company most recently launched its affiliate program to expand its national point of care network as the personal aesthetic industry continues to see a growing increase in consumer demand. The program provides a turnkey, easy, and affordable opportunity for independent medspa owners, physicians and business owners to join the fast-growing Ideal Image network. In addition to expanding its point of care network, the company is hiring new team members and executing a strategic growth path, with a mission to make its services more accessible than ever before.

