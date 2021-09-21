PTL Insurance Brokers Selects Applied Digital Agency Technology to Drive Business Growth

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that PTL Insurance Brokers has selected Applied Digital Agency to digitally transform their business. Leveraging Applied Epic as the foundation of their digital strategy, PTL Insurance Brokers will automate business workflows and gain visibility across their entire book of business. The agency will also integrate collaborative tools to reduce manual data entry during the application process, improving productivity within the agency and alleviating insureds from filling out paper applications.

“As we grow our business, we require an agency management system that will empower our team with automation,” said Bryon Pedevillano, vice president, PTL Insurance Brokers. “The Applied Digital Agency will simplify processes across all agency roles within one standardized system, eliminating manual paper-driven processes and freeing up time to advise and sell to our customers.”

Applied’s Digital Agency offering consists of a foundational management system, customer self-service and mobile technology, integrated texting and policy checking, and personal lines and commercial lines quoting, all hosted in the cloud. Applied technology enables brokerages to eliminate duplicative work and create higher-value business transactions to deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. Digital brokerages operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, make more intelligent business decisions, improve customer service, minimize errors and increase profitability across all lines of business.

“As brokers evaluate their digital strategies, the ability to harness the flow of accurate information across their technology stack is important for future growth,” said Michael Howe, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Applied’s Digital Agency solution will enable PTL Insurance Brokers to automate their business workflows and provide tools to reduce data entry, creating greater productivity and simplicity for their team.”

