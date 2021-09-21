TexasElectricityRatings.com Announces 2021 'Best Texas Electricity Providers'

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 has been the most challenging year in the history of the deregulated Texas Electricity market. The on-going impacts of the COVID pandemic, including a staggering death count, business closures, employment uncertainty, and the still unknown impacts on personal and business credit have all started off the year in an unsettled, changing environment.

In February, winter storm "Uri" up-ended the Texas Electricity market. The result was a chaotic year for Texas electricity customers which saw many electricity providers either go out of business or leave the Texas electricity market entirely.

Texas Electricity Ratings was here to help customers navigate an electricity market in disarray. We tried to help customers find the best plans to meet their needs and just keep their lights on. As the most unpredictable year in Texas electricity winds down, and Texas returns to normal after hurricane Nicholas, it's time to announce the top five Texas Electricity providers for 2021.

The 2021 "Best Texas Electricity Provider" is Champion Energy. Champion Energy is a familiar brand to Texas electricity customers and has been a repeat winner of the rankings here at Texas Electricity Ratings. It's not surprising that in such a chaotic year in Texas, Champion excelled at being a steady, familiar, and most of all reliable provider that continued to take care of their customers. Champion Energy offered consistent, easy to understand electricity plans to customers after winter storm Uri caused Texas electricity rates to skyrocket. This alone earned them high marks. Champion's continued excellence in customer service, as well as high ratings in our customer reviews on Texas Electricity Ratings propelled them back into the #1 spot in our rankings.

In second place is last year's winner, Constellation Energy. Constellation Energy, a Fortune 100 company, managed to survive winter storm Uri without any visible hiccups for their customers. Additionally, they earned high scores in their Customer Service, Customer Communication, and having a variety of affordable electricity plans to meet the varied needs of different customers.

Finishing third in our rankings, and making their Texas Electricity Ratings debut, is TriEagle Energy. Just missing out on the top 5 last year at #6, TriEagle finally broke through to finish third in this year's ranking. TriEagle had a strong year doing very well in almost all the ranking categories, including great day to day operations and offering predictably priced, reliable plans to customers. TriEagle in particular carved out a nice niche with longer term plans for customers wanting to lock in long term bill stability.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Reliant Energy and Payless Power, two providers who've been serving Texans for years and have made several appearances in the Texas Electricity Ratings Top 5 rankings. Reliant, one of the largest retailers in Texas and one of the most visible names, scored well on Community Outreach and Customer Communication. Payless Power, a pre-paid electricity provider, offered a vital and necessary alternative to customers who may have suffered continued uncertainty from the pandemic or when other electricity providers left the market after winter storm Uri. Payless gave customers an option to turn the lights on immediately and that was a benefit many folks needed during a particularly challenging year in Texas.

Texas Electricity Ratings' job is now more important than ever. In the last 12 months, several Texas electricity companies have gone out of business, merged into other entities, or exited the market due to the financial impacts of Uri. Retail electricity providers are regularly changing their deposits, raising and lowering prices, implementing changes in their customer service policies, and even purchasing other electricity companies. Additionally, mobile technology, innovation, and customer communication are continually evolving. In light of all these and ongoing changes occurring, our annual rankings help customers to accurately and diligently research their options. This way they can better understand what they can expect from their energy provider, both in terms of benefits as well as potential market pitfalls. It's an important part of a healthy, functioning marketplace. That's why Texas Electricity Ratings advocates on behalf of consumers.

About TexasElectricityRatings.com

TexasElectricityRatings.com offers daily updated information about electricity rates in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and hundreds of other cities in Texas. Since 2009, Texas Electricity Ratings has helped over 4 million Texans make better energy choices. TexasElectricityRatings.com is the destination website for Texas residents and business owners to share their opinions and have a voice in the Texas Deregulated Energy market.

Electricity Ratings, LLC operates in over 17 deregulated states across 56 utilities, providing our comparison and ratings service to over 50 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.

TexasElectricityRatings.com

1502 Sawyer, Ste 130

Houston, TX 77007

(866) 990-2521

info@TexasElectricityRatings.com

TexasElectricityRatings.com

Related Images











Image 1: Texas Best Electricity Companies 2021





TexasElectricityRatings.com announces the top 5 "Best Electricity Companies in Texas" for 2021









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment