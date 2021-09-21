Inkcups Welcomes New West Coast Sales Manager

DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups announced that Michael Barron has joined the company as the West Coast Sales Manager. With over 20 years of demonstrated leadership, Barron brings stellar knowledge and expertise in sales, sales management, and business development in the industrial digital printing industry.



“Michael’s exceptional skills and influence in the digital printing space will be an asset to the 14 West Coast states under his leadership,” said James Burns, Vice President of Sales at Inkcups. “This strategic addition to the team allows us to expand and further strengthen our presence in the West Coast as the market continues to flourish. We are thrilled to have Michael leading the way.”

Prior to joining Inkcups, Barron was the Western USA Sales Manager for Kornit Digital, where he managed a whole sales team and all sales initiatives for 12 states. Barron earned his B.S. from Marian College in Dublin, Ireland, where he specialized in international business, trade, and commerce.

“I’m excited to be working at Inkcups, as one of the top worldwide leaders in the printing industry,” said Michael Barron, Inkcups West Coast Sales Manager. “In this position, I will tap into my savvy sales techniques and business connections to build and grow Inkcups client base and strong foothold in the West Coast.”

Barron’s sales territory in the West Coast includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming – a grand total of 14 states.

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices. For more information, visit www.inkcups.com .

