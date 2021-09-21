Two Fujifilm Leaders Recognized as “Women Worth Watching” by Profiles in Diversity Journal

VALHALLA, N.Y., & BOTHELL, WASH., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujifilm announced today that Judy Melillo, vice president, general counsel & secretary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation and Amanda DePalma, vice president of marketing of FUJIFILM Sonosite, have been named to Profiles in Diversity Journal’s 2021 list of “Women Worth Watching.” Now in its 20th year, the program recognizes exceptional female leaders across the globe who are influencing their workplaces and industries.

Ms. Melillo is based in Fujifilm’s Valhalla, N.Y. office, where she oversees the legal affairs of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation and its 20+ subsidiaries in North America and Latin America. She also oversees the company’s compliance, environmental, health & safety and internal audit departments with a focus on advancing Fujifilm’s Open, Fair & Clear Corporate culture and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Outside of Fujifilm, Melillo has shared her career advice with aspiring law students through various mentoring programs and finds joy participating in other Pro Bono Matters that she is passionate about. Recently, she served as the 2019 Chair of the American Heart Association’s Westchester Go Red for Women Campaign.

“It’s a great honor to receive this recognition and I accept it on behalf of all Fujifilm women,” said Judy Melillo. “Our employees—at every level throughout the organization—work diligently to make a positive impact on our communities and society, and to build a rich and inclusive workplace for all. I share this award with each and every one of them.”

Ms. DePalma is based in FUJIFILM Sonosite’s Bothell, Washington headquarters, and serves as the company’s vice president of Marketing. In 2019, Ms. DePalma took the reins of leading future-forward aspects of Fujifilm Sonosite’s point-of-care ultrasound global marketing. She covers all global aspects of marketing strategy for the company’s leading technology, bringing to her position a rare depth of marketing, sales and product development experience in the medical device industry. Dedicated to fostering diversity & inclusion in the workplace, she also is the Co-Chair of the FUJIFILM Diversity & Inclusion Council and executive sponsor of the Fujifilm Women in Sonosite (WINS) employee resource groups. Outside of Sonosite, Ms. DePalma serves on the Board of Directors of MedtechWomen and as Vice Chair of the AdvaMed Women's Executive Network.

“I’m humbled to be a part of this outstanding list of women making strides for their companies and in their communities, and am grateful to be part of an organization that embraces diversity and champions its female talent,” said Amanda DePalma. “My role at Fujifilm no doubt inspired my journey, and my hope is to create a path for more women and diversity in leadership positions in healthcare and technology in the years to come.”

Established in 1999, Profiles in Diversity Journal is dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM, and higher education sectors.

Both Ms. Mellilo and Ms. DePalma are featured in the Fall issue of Profiles in Diversity Journal. The online issue may be viewed here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of 21 affiliate companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of FUJIFILM products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, recording media, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite’s portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com