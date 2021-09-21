La Granja Just Finished Remodeling Their Store to Serve Their Patrons. Come by for a Hearty Homestyle Lunch or Dinner Served Fast.

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Granja just finished remodeling their store to better serve their patrons. This is to keep up with increasing demand and a huge flow of customer demand and foot traffic. In 2016, The La Granja restaurant at 1908 Weston Rd. doubled their size, remodeling their restaurant for the convenience of customers. Several years ago, they completely updated and remodeled their restrooms for the convenience and comfort of their customers. La Granja Weston's renovations have become a model for other restaurants. Their Drive Thru is available to help its customers order who are on the go. Can't drive there? Order with DoorDash.



La Granja Restaurants use their own unique recipe for preparing their delicious and flavorful Pollo a la Brasa. Their menu offers the whole, half or quarter chicken combined with rice and beans, or boneless chicken breast with rice and beans, or chicken wings with fries. La Granja is also known for dishes including beef, pork, various seafood platters, and sandwiches, all prepared fresh in their unique Latin style.

Choose the 1/4 chicken meal with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and drink starting at only $8.83.

For lunch or dinner, customers choose chicken, steak, seafood or pork with 2 sides of their preference.

La Granja offers local favorite Boneless Breast Special starting at $12.25 to residents.

La Granja has expanded to over 50 locations since 1995, continuing to serve delicious and healthy food fast. Customers can choose to dine in or take out a meal to enjoy alone, or family meals that serve four or more, all at a very affordable price.

Directions to La Granja Weston:

1908 Weston Rd - Google Maps

Enjoy Chicken, Beef, Seafood, and Pork. Come and Dine with the Family in a newly remodeled modern and comfortable dining experience!



Dishes are seasoned to perfection and paired with perfect additions, of which arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are most popular.

Providing patrons with mouth-watering Latin dishes holds true to the roots of the original La Granja. First serving customers in Aruba, the local restaurant expanded to South Florida just two years later. Known for their perfect mix of flavor and convenience, La Granja has served must-have cuisine to locals for over 20 years.

La Granja Weston is at 1908 Weston Rd. From Weston Road, exit onto North Corporate Lakes Blvd and turn into the shops right by the BB&T.

Drop by solo or bring the family for lunch or dinner. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 9 pm.



Call (954) 389-8202 . www.lagranjarestaurants.com.



