BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the ASPCA®, 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters every year. Freeway Honda (Victory Automotive Group) strives to be more than a car company and is committed to helping all animals — especially those in shelters — find their forever homes.

Freeway Honda of Birmingham is partnering with Shelby Humane to host the Freeway Honda Loves Pets adoption event at the dealership, located at 1813 Ensley Ave, Birmingham AL 35218.

The event will run Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Freeway Honda is excited to celebrate the kick-off of its partnership with Lyft and its Service Department. While people work, live and play, Freeway Honda's Certified Technicians will take care of their vehicle (any make and any model). They simply drop the vehicle at Freeway Honda and Lyft on the dealership to the next destination. When the vehicle is finished, customers can take a complimentary Lyft back. As a result of the partnership, Freeway Honda will also be sponsoring all adoption fees at the event to help local dogs, puppies, cats and kittens find a great home. As an added bonus, when someone adopts, they will also receive $500 off their next new or used car at Freeway Honda.

Call (205-668-5416) and set an appointment to test drive a new or used car. Mention the Shelby Humane/Freeway Honda Pet Adoption event during the call and receive a $25 American Express Gift card.

As always, Freeway Honda will be providing the safest event possible to its community. This means the dealership will be implementing all CDC guidelines and will also be providing hand sanitizer and masks, as well as gloves, for everyone who attends. Freeway Honda of Birmingham can't wait to see everyone there.

Anyone who is thinking about adding a new furry family member to their home is encouraged to come by, see the wonderful pets who are looking for homes, and speak with Shelby Humane's staff and volunteers about rescue pets or any of the organization's programs.

For questions or additional information, please reach out to General Manager Marion Cain at 205-668-5416 or marion.cain@freewayhondaal.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment