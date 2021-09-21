BroadbandNow Ranks the Best and Worst U.S. States for Internet Coverage, Speed and Price

District of Columbia tops the ranking with 98 percent wired broadband coverage and nearly 99 percent low-priced plan availability; Montana places last with 77 percent coverage and just nearly 62 percent low-priced plans



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow (https://broadbandnow.com) today released new research ranking each U.S. state for broadband internet: “Best and Worst States for Internet Coverage, Prices and Speeds, 2021.” The states’ overall rankings were based on three criteria: terrestrial broadband coverage, minimum available pricing of broadband internet and speed test data.

According to BroadbandNow, Washington, D.C., our nation’s capital, which isn’t a state, ranked #1 with 98 percent wired broadband internet coverage and low-priced plan availability to nearly 99 percent of the district’s population. Rounding-out the top 10 best states include:

#2 Rhode Island

#3 Massachusetts

#4 Maryland

#5 Delaware

#6 New Jersey

#7 New York

#8 Pennsylvania

#9 Illinois

#10 Virginia

Alternatively, Montana ranked as the worst (#51) U.S. state for broadband internet. Only 77 percent of Montana residents have broadband coverage. Those that do, less than 62 percent have access to low-priced broadband wired internet plans. The other U.S. states making up the worst, include:

#50 Arkansas

#49 Alaska

#48 Mississippi

#47 Wyoming

#46 West Virginia

#45 New Mexico

#44 Maine

#43 South Dakota

#42 Alabama

“While the digital divide has never been more at the forefront of the U.S.’s national agenda, our research confirms that more than 42 million Americans do not have access to broadband,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “Our annual look at every state (and the lone district) in the U.S. provides both highlights and lowlights of where investments in infrastructure is paying off and where investment is still needed.”

In addition to the overall ranking, the research breaks down the best and worst state by access, price and speed:

Access: #1 District of Columbia and #51 West Virginia

Price: #1 District of Columbia and #51 Alaska

Speed: #1 Virginia and #51 Montana



BroadbandNow’s research, “Best and Worst States for Internet Coverage, Prices and Speeds, 2021,” can be found at: https://broadbandnow.com/research/best-states-with-internet-coverage-and-speed.

ABOUT BROADBANDNOW

BroadbandNow (https://broadbandnow.com) is the champion for consumers in-the-market for broadband internet services. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search, so consumers can compare and contrast providers and plans to find the best broadband service. For more information on BroadbandNow, visit: https://broadbandnow.com.

CONTACT:

Steve Stratz

for BroadbandNow

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com