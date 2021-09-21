Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Wins 5 MUSE Creative Awards

Oakland, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced its Etta corporate travel software has been honored with five top awards from MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards, created by the International Awards Associate (IAA). The list of awards includes acknowledgements for both the Etta website and the Etta iOS mobile app:

Platinum: App — Diversity & Inclusion

Gold: App — Travel

Gold: App — Business

Gold: Website — Covid-19-Related

Silver: Website — Travel

“Websites and apps need to offer more than they used to,” said Deem President David Grace. “Today, they both need to have great design, offer the latest information that’s important to users, and engage more people through user experience and accessibility features. Honors like these from MUSE Creative Awards help confirm our values and tell our incredible team that their work is valued and appreciated by others.”

Accessibility is part of diversity and inclusion initiatives that is often overlooked. While there are both business and legal considerations to including these features, for a traveler-centric company like Deem, offering accessibility features in the Etta platform is the right thing to do.

“When we think about the business travel community, we think first about the people,” said Harper Lieblich, VP of product at Deem. “Our team talks to travelers first and conducts extensive user testing, so we’re sure we’re creating a product that’s truly helpful for them. Winning a platinum award for these efforts is a fantastic recognition for the team and helps validate our philosophy about business travel — that it should be for every body.”

Who is Etta for?

The corporate travel software Etta, powered by Deem, benefits business travelers and the companies they work for. Travelers love Etta’s intuitive interface and workflows that help them shop, book, and manage all parts of their trips including flights, hotels and car transportation. Etta meets the AA level of accessibility guidelines established by the Worldwide Web Consortium, making business travel more accommodating for travelers with disabilities and those who just appreciate controls like voice-to-text or making type sizes larger. And its personalization features remember their personal details like loyalty programs and travel preferences, and help them stay safe using the multi award-winning Travel SafetyCheck feature.

Companies of all sizes can use Etta to help control costs and provide duty of care, which is more important than ever given the current global uncertainties. Travel managers can communicate with travelers, get robust reporting, and even manage complex travel programs all from one site. Etta streamlines and automates functions so travel managers can focus on being more productive in their role and adding more value to their company.

Deem, winner of multiple awards including an American Business Award, numerous awards from Comparably, and now these five from MUSE, is growing rapidly and hiring in the U.S., Ireland and India. To join our expert team and inclusive, positive culture, please see our open career positions on our website.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

