Windham Brannon Delivers a Best-in-Class Client Experience with Anduin

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anduin , a technology company helping accounting firms streamline their work-to-cash cycle and practice management operations with artificial intelligence, is excited to share that the company’s Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform is helping Windham Brannon, an Inside Public Accounting top-ranked CPA firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, deliver a best-in-class experience for clients in the firm’s work-to-cash cycle.

“Since taking a deeper dive into our billing processes with Anduin, we’ve been able to refine our client experience and relieve our staff of cumbersome billing tasks,” states Karen Crittenden, director of finance and administration for Windham Brannon.

Since using Intelligence-Based Billing from Anduin, Windham Brannon has realized a clear ROI. The firm has experienced an optimization in client experience and an acceleration of its work-to-cash cycle, helping the business generate thousands of dollars in extra revenue yearly.

Anduin’s platform is delivering a measurable and exciting ROI to the accounting firm’s bottom line:

+41% increase in overall collections, year over year

25% clients paying for more than one invoice

2.5x number of invoices paid within seven days vs prior months



“We’re extremely grateful we have had the opportunity to work with Karen, Heidi LaMarca (CEO, Windham Brannon), and the entire Windham Brannon team,” states Justin Adams, CEO of Anduin. “They’ve been incredibly supportive of Anduin even from our early days as a company. We wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for them sharing feedback and ongoing guidance, and helping us drill into the root problems we’re solving widely today. I’m thrilled to be able to deliver an ROI back to their firm, and to help them create a best-in-class client experience in the work-to-cash cycle, with our Intelligence-Based Billing platform.”

For more information, visit www.anduin.ai .

About Anduin

Anduin helps accounting firms streamline their billing process, speed up their cash flow and delight their clients (without replacing their PM system). Our Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform automates, shortens and improves time-consuming processes like invoice prep, collections and payments, and liberates high-value partners and staff to deliver more to clients and work at the highest end of their license. Benefits to accounting firms include: partners saving time, billing faster, and shedding administrative headaches; finance leaders reducing days-in-AR, speeding up client payments, and smoothing out cash flow; executives better protecting financial health with predictive insights and controls, and improving their firm reputation by offering clients a fast and easy billing experience.

