The Other Art Fair Chicago Makes its Return This Fall

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, is set to host its Fall Chicago edition September 30-October 3, 2021, at Revel Fulton Market. The Other Art Fair will host 120 independent and emerging artists , each handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Visitors can connect with artists in-person and explore thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—in a range of prices from $100 to $10,000. Based in Chicago’s old meatpacking district in one of the city’s hottest neighborhoods for food and nightlife, Revel Fulton Market provides an open modern space for artists to exhibit their work.



The Other Art Fair will showcase the Chicago winners of the New Futures award presented by Colossal, Andrea Coleman , Ashley Bradley , Tianna Bracey and Francine Almeda , who will present their artworks for the first time at an art fair. Launched in 2021, New Futures is an initiative developed to champion talented local artists at the start of their careers by awarding them exhibition space, peer-to-peer mentoring, and one-on-one advisory services with members of The Other Art Fair’s team. As part of its ongoing mission to support and create opportunities for emerging artists, The Other Art Fair seeks to nurture promising and underrepresented artists from the local art community.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Chicago at a new venue and neighborhood with an exciting lineup of programming and features inspired by the city,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “The Chicago art scene is bustling with exceptional talent and inspiring works. We’re proud to be welcoming back past exhibiting artists along with new additions to our fair attendees. Now more than ever I think people are looking for inspiration and community, and following our most recent Los Angeles and Brooklyn editions this past summer, we’ve been able to see firsthand how attendees have embraced the Fair’s return.”

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be executing safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment.

FAIR PROGRAM AND FEATURED ARTISTS

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 6pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, October 1, 2021 | 4pm – 10pm

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 11am – 8pm

Sunday, October 3, 2021 | 11am - 6pm

LOCATION

Revel Fulton Market - 1215 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers both through in-person events and online. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.