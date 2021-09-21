OCA Ventures Announces New Controller and Two Promotions

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCA Ventures , an early-stage technology venture capital firm headquartered in Chicago, today announced the appointment of Fahad Qureshi as the Controller. Additionally, the firm announced the promotion of two employees, Rachel Mackey to HR and Operations Manager and Kelley Quinn to Finance and Operations Manager.



“Fahad, Rachel, and Kelley have been essential to the growth and success of OCA Ventures,” said Jim Dugan, Founding Managing Partner of OCA Ventures. “We are so fortunate to have them on our team, as they all bring significant experience, leadership, and enthusiasm to our firm. We look forward to their continued success at OCA Ventures.”

OCA Ventures’ approach to investing is to serve as long-term strategic partners and active investors – not just a source of capital. Their goal is to support innovative entrepreneurs in building leading companies in the technology, financial services, education, and healthcare technology space.

The extension and growth of the team will help OCA accelerate and expand its mission.

Fahad Qureshi Hired as Controller

As Controller, Qureshi leads all financial and accounting-related activities, including valuations, portfolio management and analysis, quarterly and annual reporting, as well as several operation-related activities, including maintaining limited partner relations and compliance. Prior to joining OCA Ventures, Qureshi was a Senior Associate at Baird, where he focused on business service and technology investment banking.

Rachel Mackey Promoted to HR and Operations Manager

In this role, Mackey oversees the firm’s human resources function. She also manages the firm’s intern program, maintains the website and social media platforms, has been instrumental in updating OCA's processes and procedures, and provides ad hoc support for multiple projects, partners, and associates. She was promoted from Executive Assistant at OCA Ventures and comes from a people management background.

Kelley Quinn Promoted to Finance and Operations Manager

In this role, Quinn oversees HR functions related to finance, acts as a liaison for service providers within the finance function, and manages LP relations while also managing firm events and providing ad hoc support for projects, partners, and associates. She was promoted from Executive Assistant at OCA Ventures and brings seven years of institutional knowledge to her new role.

About OCA Ventures



OCA Ventures provides venture capital and strategic guidance to visionary founders of highly scalable early-stage technology and services businesses, with particular expertise in financial technologies, services and trading, security, data analytics, and healthcare technologies.

OCA seeks to invest in revolutionary ideas and partner with exceptional entrepreneurs, typically participating in a company’s first round of institutional capital.

For more information, please visit www.ocaventures.com .

