Cross Keys Capital Advises Rockland Retina on Its Sale to Retina Consultants of America

Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital served as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to Rockland Retina (RR) in its partnership with Retina Consultants of America (RCA).

Rockland Retina is a premier provider of medical care for retinal disease in New City, New York, part of the New York Metropolitan Area. Founded in 2001 by Louis Maisel, MD, Rockland Retina provides elite retinal care to a broad patient base across Rockland and Orange Counties, and Northern New Jersey.

Dr. Maisel, when asked about the process, stated, “Partnering with Cross Keys Capital gave me access to prospective partners I would not have been able to obtain on my own. This made it possible to successfully partner with the strongest organizations with a shared vision of patient care - Retina Consultants of America and Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York."

Formed by Webster Equity Partners and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye-care field focused solely on retinal care.

“We are excited to expand further in the New York region, joining the resources of VitreoRetinal Consultants (VRC) together with Dr. Maisel. His commitment to delivering the highest quality of care and passion for his patients align perfectly with RCA’s mission and the vision of VRC,” said Robert Grabow, CEO of RCA.

Jeanne Proia, Managing Director at Cross Keys, commented, "We are proud to have been a part of bringing these two practices together. This kind of partnership shows how both parties can contribute value in a relationship like this from the start."

About Retina Consultants of America

Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA.

About Webster Equity Partners

Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA alongside its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses in areas including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is a leader in representing private physician group practices and PPMs including ophthalmology & retina, women's health, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy, pathology, hospitalists, dermatology, dentistry, and behavioral health. In the rapidly increasing healthcare services and technology sectors CKC’s expertise extends to cost containment, education, and data and workflow process management.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 75 independent physician group practices, PPMs, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at (954) 321-8287.