Webair Recognized as a Representative Vendor for DRaaS in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webair Internet Development Company, LLC. ("Webair"), a leading provider of cloud-agnostic orchestration services and disaster-recovery deployments, today announces that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Advanced Colocation/Hosting group for DRaaS in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service report for the second consecutive year.[2] According to the report, "This research contextualizes the types of providers serving midmarket and large enterprises — and is supplemented with a vendor identification and evaluation tool."[1]

Webair specializes in delivering managed cloud solutions to its clients, including Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Backups-as-a-Service (BaaS), Hosted Private Cloud (HPC), Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Hybrid Cloud, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and more. Webair has also been named a Notable Vendor in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Disaster Recovery as a Service report.[3]

With the surge in remote work and the uptick in debilitating cyberattacks such as ransomware, it's never been more crucial for midmarket and large enterprises to ensure the protection of critical business data with a fully inclusive disaster recovery strategy. Organizations have also come to realize that architecting, deploying, and managing disaster recovery internally can be time-consuming and costly, so many organizations are turning to disaster recovery providers such as Webair to take ownership of the entire process. With a global network of compliant, secure data centers and the ability to completely customize services to meet unique customer requirements, Webair's Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service solutions can satisfy the needs of IT leaders from highly regulated industries including healthcare, government, banking, finance, education, legal, and more.

"As the complexity of production environments increases, and with multiple types of compute platforms, SaaS tools, network integrations, and security requirements, having the ability to build a comprehensive and usable disaster recovery strategy becomes increasingly difficult," says Sagi Brody, Chief Technology Officer at Webair. "In recent years, more and more companies are turning to experts like Webair who have years of experience dealing with complex environments. Companies put their trust into reliable providers such as Webair to build, manage, and operate DR infrastructure that will actually work in the face of constant and evolving threats such as ransomware, human error, and other debilitating threats to critical business data."

"Webair's disaster recovery services are more than just target infrastructure for replication tools, and when it comes to leveraging a provider for disaster recovery, not all managed services are created equal," Brody emphasizes. "With Webair, customers receive a fully managed service in which Webair designs a disaster recovery strategy that matches each organization's unique requirements, from architecture, implementation, 24x7 management and monitoring, authoring of run books, and taking ownership of failover, failback, and testing."

In today's environment, modern enterprises are highly focused on protecting their organizations from ransomware attacks, meeting strict compliance requirements, and maintaining data sovereignty while ensuring the resilience of their critical data. Additionally, IT departments are constantly inundated due to limited resources and an ever-increasing number of responsibilities. IT leaders are also looking to leverage cloud-based platforms to enhance their adaptability in an ever-changing IT landscape. All of these factors make it increasingly difficult to achieve true resilience and disaster recovery capabilities, which is why many modern enterprises turn to cloud providers such as Webair for comprehensive disaster recovery solutions that will satisfy their unique requirements.

[1]Gartner, "Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service," Ron Blair, Jeffrey Hewitt, 29 July 2021.

[2]Gartner, "Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service," Ron Blair, Lisa Pierce, Jeffrey Hewitt, 25 June 2020.

[3] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service," Mark Jaggers, Ron Blair, Lisa Pierce, 5 June 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT WEBAIR

Webair is a cloud-agnostic orchestration service provider that specializes in the management of complex managed private and hybrid cloud solutions and data protection deployments. Webair is headquartered in Garden City, New York, where it operates a Tier III 21,000-square-foot data center and serves customers across North America, Europe, and APAC markets. For more information about Webair, please visit www.webair.com.

