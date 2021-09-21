TÜV Rheinland Is Now Authorized Test Lab for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland , a global leader in independent technical services, today announced it is now qualified to perform certification testing under the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ certification program. The Wi-Fi Alliance® introduced the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ program to bring a standardized approach to Wi-Fi network diagnostic data collection. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ established the industry standard to facilitate the diagnostics and analysis of Wi-Fi performance data for network management. Capturing and delivering key data on Wi-Fi network performance allows for better visibility and maintenance of customer’s Wi-Fi networks, helping to decrease the amount of time needed to resolve network issues.



Wi-Fi Alliance® Members may now submit their products to TÜV Rheinland for testing and certification. “We are thrilled to be the only Authorized Test Laboratory in the Americas currently qualified to perform certification testing under the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements program,” says Jon Kotrba, Vice President of the Products Group, TÜV Rheinland - Americas. “TÜV Rheinland is committed to acting as a trusted partner to meet the new requirements of the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ program,” adds Kotrba. TÜV Rheinland‘s Product Safety & EMC Excellence Center in Pleasanton, CA will perform the necessary testing and certification under the program.

Devices may continue to be tested for certification under the original Wi-Fi Data Elements feature set until October 2, 2021, after which, all devices must meet the new requirements of the updated program in order to obtain certification. The latest release of the program allows remote monitoring of Wi-Fi APs and Gateways in a residential environment, incorporating updated features from Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™.

For more information on TÜV Rheinland’s Wireless & IoT testing and certification services, visit https://www.tuv.com/landingpage/en/wireless/ .

