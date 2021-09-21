FinTech Enablement Company ENACOMM to Connect Credit Unions with Intelligent Contact Center Solutions at 2021 Corelation Client Conference

ENACOMM technologies enable contact center integration with screen pops for call center agents, creating fast and frictionless member experience

TULSA, OK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Intelligent contact center solutions that optimize the customer experience are now accessible for credit unions nationwide, thanks to FinTech enablement company ENACOMM, which empowers financial institutions with affordable, data-driven solutions. ENACOMM will this week attend the 2021 Corelation Client Conference in San Diego as an exhibitor to show credit unions how they can successfully handle varying volumes of member calls with differing levels of complexity, even with limited resources.

“The pandemic ushered in unique challenges for credit unions that are here to stay, including members’ greater reliance on self-service,” commented ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. “Rising to the challenge of receiving more calls than credit union employees can handle requires a combination of advanced technology and as-needed, third-party agent assistance. ENACOMM’s contact center integration technology with screen pops that provide the call center agent with details on the caller and his or her requests ensures that members get their needs met quickly, without unnecessary frustration.”

According to Forrester, 66% of adults believe the most important thing a company can do is value their time.

Today, ENACOMM services over 60 credit union customers of Corelation, which is a provider of credit union core processing solutions. As a Certified Partner of Corelation since 2013, ENACOMM is recommended to all new Corelation customers for its platform that supports efficient member self-service. ENACOMM’s contact center solutions include:

· Next-Generation Interactive Voice Response (IVR): personalized, intelligent interactions with customers via the self-service voice channel

· Contact Center Integration: skills-based call routing to on-call customer care agents who are equipped with member and call data via computer telephony integration (CTI) to ensure seamless interactions

· Virtual Personal Assistant (VPA): conversational banking that allows properly authenticated users to conduct secure transactions and access financial account information using popular digital assistants

· ENACOMM Surge Protector: an AI-powered bot that learns customer questions and agent answers for use during times of high call volumes

“In-person interactions are now less frequent, which impacts the ability to build relationships with members face-to-face, but providing reliable, easy-to-use self-service options is a smart strategy that credit unions can adopt to maintain the loyalty of their members,” said Mike Kirk, ENACOMM Vice President of Financial Services. “Not only do ENACOMM’s intelligent contact center solutions significantly improve the member experience, but they also save agents time, freeing them to field more calls and/or allowing organizations to operate with fewer agents.”

According to a study by Cornell University, average handle time (AHT) in the financial services industry is 282 seconds, and ContactBabel reports that authenticating a caller’s identity using an agent can take as long as 120 seconds. Identifying the caller before transfer and providing the agent with information on the reason for the call via a screen pop can reduce AHT by as much as 43 percent. And with the cost of outsourcing calls to a call center averaging $1 per minute, the savings from CTI and skill-based call routing can reach nearly $2 per call.

Affordable for organizations of all sizes, ENACOMM solutions are delivered as hosted, monthly services (SaaS) through secure and redundant cloud architecture.

To learn more about ENACOMM’s FinTech enablement solutions that offer members painless, personalized interactions, go to www.enacomm.net.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of an open API digital gateway that supports open banking and enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. Its affordable solutions modernize the customer experience (CX) for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets. ENACOMM also provides tools and products to help track fraudsters, identify fraudulent activity across customer interaction channels, and prevent fraud.

Utilizing web, mobile, real-time alerts, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

For more information, email / call Mike Kirk, ENACOMM Vice President of Financial Services, at mikek@enacomm.net / 512.656.5099, or go to www.enacomm.net.

Media Contact:

Lauren DuBois

(917) 573-2485

LaurenD@enacomm.net