Growing Need to Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus among People to Bolster the Growth of the Global Protective Face Masks Market during the Pandemic – Exclusive Report [250 Pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A research report published by Research dive on the global protective face masks market explains the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current scenario and the future of the market. All-inclusive analysis on drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, challenges, COVID-19 impact, major segments of the market, and competitive landscape are provided in the report.

Report Highlights

The COVID-19 outbreak has had favorable impact on the global protective face masks market. According to the report, the protective face masks market gathered $1,073.1 million in 2019, and is projected to garner $2,467.5 million by 2027, and exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The estimated market size in 2020 was $1,176.5 million before the outbreak of coronavirus. But, due to the coronavirus chaos, the market size increased to $1,205.6 million due to the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic

As per the analysts of Research Dive, the growing demand for protective masks among people to prevent themselves from the coronavirus, which is believed to slow down the virus transmission process is the major factor driving the protective face masks market growth in the pandemic period. Additionally, the majority of companies operating in the global market have increased the production of the masks in order to meet the increasing demand, which is estimated to create substantial growth opportunities during pandemic and in the coming future. For example, in August 2020, Arizona PPE Company started the production of face masks at Mesa facility.

Future Scope of the Market

The protective face masks market is expected to continue to witness prominent growth even after the pandemic during the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing usage of masks for the safety of the people as masks helps in preventing bacteria and pollution effects. In addition, the growing dependency of the people on protective masks and the increase in usage of online platforms for buying products are other factors expected to bolster the market growth by 2027. This is mainly because users prefer e-commerce and online platforms as they get multiple products under one roof.

Furthermore, an increase in number of companies that are increasingly focusing on developing protective masks is estimated to generate substantial growth opportunities for the global market in the coming future. For instance, the Laboratories for Materials Science & Technology (Empa) and Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a transparent face mask that lets other people to see behind the PPE masks.

Prominent Market Players

The key players operating in the global protective face masks industry include -

3M

Reckitt Benckiser Group plcR

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Polison Corporation

JSP Ltd.

Intech Safety Private Limited

Alpha Solway Ltd.

Ansell Limited

Delta Plus Group

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

These players are implementing various strategies such as strategic partnerships, technological advancements, product launches, and others to gain a competitive edge in the global industry. Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

For instance, in In March 2020, Honeywell expanded its manufacturing capabilities in Phoenix for production of N95 face masks in support of the government of U.S. as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Phoenix expansion of the company will allow for production of more than 20 million N95 protective face masks monthly in order to fight COVID-19 in the U.S.

