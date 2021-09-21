Kya Wolf Releases New Young Adult Fantasy Novel: Serenity

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan James Publishing's new release Serenity (The Blood Moon Prince): A Novel, by Kya Wolf, is a young adult fantasy novel of surviving prisoner of war Kain and how he must find the courage to face his dark past to save the one he loves or risk losing everything he holds dear.

Haunted by a hidden magical past, Kain Raingel has finally begun to heal after finding a newfound love. But when his new comrades are taken hostage, he must find it within himself to face the man who had once tortured him and risk losing his memory, or allow everyone to die.

Featuring themes of mental illnesses and how one young man overcomes them, Serenity (The Blood Moon Prince) strives to show that even though one may feel broken inside, they are worth something and deserve to find happiness.

About the Author:

Kya Wolf resides in Missouri with her husband and two sons. She is a warrior, survivor, and advocate of mental illness. With a passion for fantasy, she creates screen-accurate costumes.

More About This Title:

Serenity (The Blood Moon Prince): A Novel, by Kya Wolf, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on September 21, 2021. Serenity (The Blood Moon Prince)—9781631954306—has 268 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $15.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade-quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

