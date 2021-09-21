Industry IoT Consortium Hosts Virtual Event on Sept. 29, 2021

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Industry IoT Consortium announced it will host a virtual event to help companies learn more about digital transformation across industries. The event, “Fuel your Digital Transformation Journey,” will take place on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm EDT.



Industry IoT Consortium, members, and their guests will discuss the following:

Achieving Trustworthiness and Security within your Supply Chain

Top Ten Disruptive New Technologies

Digital Transformation in Action: Interactive Panel and Technology User Case Studies

How Artificial Intelligence and Digitization will Transform Business

Register here to attend the event.

About Industry IoT Consortium

Industry IoT Consortium delivers transformative business value to industry, organizations, and society by accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy internet of things. Industry IoT Consortium is a program of Object Management Group (OMG). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Industry IoT Consortium and IIC are registered trademarks of OMG. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.