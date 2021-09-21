100% Chiropractic Expands National Footprint Into Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 100% Chiropractic today announced the official grand opening of its first clinic in the state of Arizona on Oct. 4, 2021. As part of its mission to help change as many lives as possible through the correction of the vertebral subluxation, 100% Chiropractic opened a beautiful new facility at The SHOPS Gainey Village in the Paradise Valley locale within Scottsdale. With the addition of 100% Chiropractic - Paradise Valley, located at 8787 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 106, in Scottsdale, 100% Chiropractic has expanded access to chiropractic care with a retail footprint that now extends to more than 50 offices in 13 states.

"Our explosive growth over the past three years demonstrates the increasing consumer demand for a more holistic, wellness-based approach toward chiropractic care," said Jason Helfrich, D.C., president and CEO of 100% Chiropractic. "We're pleased to now be offering residents of Arizona access to our revolutionary health care experience and a path to a healthier lifestyle."

"We could not be more excited about finally opening our practice to the public," said Jordan Jackson, D.C., clinic director of 100% Chiropractic - Paradise Valley. "We believe that chiropractic is more than a transaction to alleviate short-term pain. Our goal is to radically energize the Scottsdale community and create a path for our patients to live their lives at 100% of their capacity. We want to raise our families in healthier communities, and we know others want the same. 100% Paradise Valley is our contribution to that goal."

100% Chiropractic has been recognized among Inc. 5000's America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 500 Franchises for the past three years. The company serves the entire family (including pediatric and pregnant patients) with analysis, adjustment, and massage therapy services designed to treat a range of issues and conditions, including asthma, back and neck pain, constipation, seizures, headaches, reflux, ear infections, and more.

About 100% Chiropractic

100% Chiropractic is a family of full-service wellness clinics that offer cutting-edge chiropractic care, massage therapy, and a full line of supreme-quality nutritional supplements through affordable cash plans and insurance acceptance. The mission of 100% Chiropractic is to energize, inspire, educate, and empower patients by exceeding their expectations with personalized care and service and motivating them to realize their full potential. The doctors, assistants, and therapists on the 100% Chiropractic team focus on individual health goals and work with patients to transform goals into reality.

