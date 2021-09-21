CloudBolt Expands Cloud Management and Integration Platforms to Help Enterprises Better Navigate Their Growing Hybrid Cloud, Multi-Tool Journey

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management leader, today announced its Summer ’21 release featuring new capabilities to its award-winning cloud management , cost management , and codeless integration solutions. These include comprehensive Google Cloud Platform (GCP) support, rich multi-cloud budgeting and cost trending insights, and a robust API framework for greater automation flexibility. Summer ’21 also advances the OneFuse codeless integration platform to support even more IT automation tools (e.g., VMware vRA Cloud, ServiceNow, Ansible, etc.) to help enterprises reduce custom integration headaches.



According to CloudBolt Industry Insights , enterprises face three key challenges when diversifying into more public and private cloud environments and adopting more cloud management and IT automation tools. 56% of IT leaders believe self-service IT access to those multi-cloud resources isn’t easy; 78% say they have limited visibility across those cloud environments and how to optimize costs; 76% are still custom-coding at least a quarter of their integrations as their number of toolsets grows.

“Our new Summer release falls in line with our mission to meet customers, partners, and prospects anywhere along their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey,” said Rick Kilcoyne, chief technology officer at CloudBolt. “The market wants tooling options and platform diversity. Gone are the days of a single hypervisor and public cloud. CloudBolt’s Summer ‘21 release expands cloud diversity by providing deep self-service and cost optimization for GCP, alongside the richness we have with dozens of other hypervisors and hyperscalers. In addition, we have expanded OneFuse to support more in-demand tools like ServiceNow, Ansible Tower, and others, to help organizations save time and cost by allowing them to build integrations once and scale them anywhere in the enterprise.”

The Summer ’21 release includes updates to CloudBolt’s SaaS-based Cost Management solution, CloudBolt Cloud Management Platform 9.4.6, and OneFuse 1.4.

Cloud cost management enhancements

New cost optimization for GCP—CloudBolt’s cost management platform now provides comprehensive support for GCP, building on the product’s richness for AWS, Azure, and VMware. As the only vendor employing automation for cost control, CloudBolt can continuously notify FinOps of real-time cost saving opportunities, while providing a single pane of glass for public cloud optimization across all the major hyperscalers.

Expanded budgeting capabilities for FinOps—This latest release introduces new capabilities to make FinOps teams even more productive in public cloud environments. This includes the ability to create monthly, quarterly, and annual budgets; understand historical cost trends to avoid surprise cloud bills; gain real-time alerts when spend thresholds are reached; and easily convert currencies to support global needs.

Cloud management platform enhancements

Enhanced GCP management and visibility—CloudBolt 9.4.6 now provides ITOps team with a single place for all things Google (e.g., Google servers, Google Storage Cloud, etc.). This includes comprehensive visibility into an enterprise’s GCP servers (e.g., CPU, memory, etc.); tagging of GCP resources (e.g., by groups, users, etc.) for better monitoring and visibility; and improved blueprints for faster self-service provisioning of Google Storage Cloud.

New API framework for improved flexibility—This new release introduces a new API framework (v3) enabling even greater automation flexibility. With this new framework, ITOps and DevOps teams can use tools they’re familiar with – such as ServiceNow, Terraform, and others – to make API calls into CloudBolt for well-governed resource provisioning and management.

Enhanced multi-tenancy support—CloudBolt 9.4.6 now supports enhanced multi-tenancy, enabling MSPs and global enterprises, in particular, to better control and manage their hybrid cloud across different customers, regions, and user groups.

Codeless integration enhancements

New codeless integration support—OneFuse v1.4 brings two new downstream integration modules to popular IT services: Microsoft IPAM, and F5 BIG-IP. This release also offers new platform support for Ansible, ServiceNow, VMware vRA Cloud, and CloudBolt CMP, significantly improving integrations to and from these management platforms.

New pluggable modules—New to OneFuse v1.4 is the concept of “pluggable modules” which brings greater agility to IT teams. With pluggable modules, IT teams can now make changes to OneFuse integration modules, create new ones, and update existing ones without requiring an entire OneFuse appliance upgrade.

Summer ’21 updates to all products are now generally available.



