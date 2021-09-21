Progress Introduces Log Management Archiving in WhatsUp Gold 2021.1

New release of network monitoring software adds significant usability and security enhancements, enabling users to meet compliance requirements and improve their network’s security posture

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the latest release of Progress® WhatsUp® Gold, the award-winning network monitoring software. With today’s release, WhatsUp Gold includes major enhancements in usability and security with support for log management archiving along with extended support for OpenID Connect, Microsoft Edge and Cisco Meraki wireless devices.

Today’s network and system administrators need to make decisions faster, combat security threats from all sides, and manage an unprecedented number of connected devices, switches, routers, wireless access points, firewalls, cloud resources, services and applications. Administrators must find and fix problems fast—preferably before they impact end users or customers. Logs are crucial to both troubleshooting and security visibility. If organizations fail to collect, analyze and store these records, they open themselves to digital attacks.

Log Management Archiving

Most regulatory standards mandate the collection and storage of logs for compliance, yet having all network, systems, and security data in check for an audit can be a challenge for busy IT teams. With this release, support for log management in WhatsUp Gold network monitoring has been expanded to include log management archiving, therefore enabling businesses to easily find, archive and retrieve all log sources—from network devices to servers, operating systems, applications and more.

WhatsUp Gold 2021.1 allows users to pull up historical logs for deeper investigation of security violations and breaches or generate proof of compliance with regulatory requirements such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) and preserve historic data without impacting performance—all done within the same industry-leading interface that makes for easy troubleshooting with WhatsUp Gold.

“Log management archiving has always been a challenge in IT because it’s a critical piece of troubleshooting, but is otherwise undervalued,” said Fred Chagnon, Principal Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group. “As cybersecurity threats increase in their frequency as well as complexity, businesses have to have an open mind and adopt new methods to optimize network monitoring and arm their staff with the tools they need to keep their infrastructures safe.”

Additional WhatsUp Gold 2021.1 network monitoring capabilities and features include:

OpenID Connect Support

OpenID Connect allows network administrators to authenticate their users across websites and apps without owning and managing password files. WhatsUp Gold now offers support for OpenID Connect, leveraging the standards-based OpenID Connect protocol for authentication of users within WhatsUp Gold. This enables users to align across one open standards-based OpenID solution for easier single sign-on, multi-factor authentication or other token-based external authentication—simplifying customers’ ability to administer user rights across applications and prevent breaches while enhancing their network’s overall security posture.

Enhances Cisco Meraki Support

WhatsUp Gold has added out-of-the-box support for popular Cisco Meraki devices, including the MX100 cloud managed security appliance and the MS125-24 switch. Users can monitor any Cisco Meraki implementation for disconnections, security gateway errors, SNMP connections and other common issues.

Microsoft Edge Support

In addition to Chrome and Firefox browser options, users can now access WhatsUp Gold using Microsoft Edge, eliminating the need for them to support older Internet Explorer browsers​.

“Modern businesses can’t survive without a secure, functional and high-performing network,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “The log management archiving capabilities and security features introduced in today’s release represent an important step in the evolution of WhatsUp Gold and simplify users’ ability to detect, diagnose and troubleshoot almost any problem—significantly reducing the time to resolution.”

WhatsUp Gold network monitoring software enables small and midsize businesses and enterprises to continuously monitor and manage their IT infrastructure and applications, ensuring high levels of performance and availability. That is why it was named to PC Magazine’s “Best Network Monitoring Software for 2021” list and received high marks from publications such as Network Computing—as well as organizations that include G2 and SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group.

The latest release of Progress WhatsUp Gold is available today. For more information, click here or attend the WhatsUp Gold 2021.1 release webinar on October 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Register for the event here.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and WhatsUp are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 781-280-4000

pr@progress.com