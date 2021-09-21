National Climate Change Forum With Renowned Climate Expert, Physicist, and Top Obama Admin. Scientist Dr. Steven E. Koonin

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the National Post will present an in-depth discussion with leading climate expert Dr. Steven E. Koonin about the current state of global climate change and climate policy. Dr. Koonin is the former Undersecretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy under President Barack Obama and the author of the bestselling book Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn't, and Why It Matters (BenBella).

Koonin draws upon his decades of experience to provide up-to-date insights and expert perspective free from political agendas. Fascinating, clear-headed, and full of surprises, he clears away the fog to explain what science really says (and doesn't say) about our changing climate, giving readers the tools to both understand the climate issue and be savvier consumers of science media in general. Koonin's book discusses climate change and climate policy, taking readers behind the headlines to the more nuanced data-driven science pulled straight from official UN and IPCC government reporting — showing us where the data comes from, guiding us through the implications of the evidence, dispelling popular myths, and unveiling little-known truths.

His book has been well-received by audiences across the globe, featured in publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Forbes, Fox News, The Sunday Times, New York Post, National Review, Washington Examiner, The Hill, and Real Clear Politics. See the Wall Street Journal's profile of Steve here: How a Physicist Became a Climate Truth Teller.

The virtual event will be moderated by Chris Varcoe of the Calgary Herald and the Financial Post. To learn more about the seminar, visit the National Post's website event page here. Further details below:

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. ET

WHERE: Virtual event. Tickets can be purchased here via Ticketmaster.

ABOUT DR. KOONIN: Dr. Steven E. Koonin is a physicist and leader in science policy in the United States. He served as the Undersecretary for Science in the U.S. Department of Energy under President Obama — the second person ever to hold this role — where he was the lead author of the Department's Strategic Plan and the inaugural Quadrennial Technology Review (2011). He is currently a professor at New York University in the Stern School of Business, Tandon School of Engineering, and Department of Physics, and he is the founding director of NYU's Center for Urban Science and Progress. Koonin's memberships include the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the JASON group of scientists who solve technical problems for the U.S. government. His work is frequently featured in publications like the The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, among others.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Steve, please contact Elizabeth Aucamp at elizabeth@javelindc.com or (704) 249-1430.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.