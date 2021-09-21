Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market to Reach $1.04 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market generated $450.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for cost efficient & cleaner fuel combustion technology and flexibility to utilize variety of fuels drive the growth of the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market. However, vulnerable to wear and tear results to high maintenance cost, which in turn, restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, burgeoning energy demand presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (250 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/239

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to implementation of lockdown, which gave way to temporary closure of production facilities in the energy and power sector across the globe.

The pandemic also reduced the demand for electricity from the industrial and commercial sectors, due to which, the global demand for electricity decreased by nearly 2.5% in the first quarter of 2020.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market based on product, capacity, fuel type, application, and region.

Based on product, the subcritical segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the supercritical segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Market Request Here

Based on fuel type, the coal segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biomass segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/239

Leading players of the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market analyzed in the research include Mitsubishi Power, JFE Engineering Corporation, Valmet, Andritz, Industrial Boilers America, Alstom, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprise Inc., Thermodyne Engineering Systems, and EBARA Environmental Plant Co. Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Combi Boiler Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Pulverized Fuel Boiler Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Biomass Boiler Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Waste Heat Boiler Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Power Plant Boiler Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn