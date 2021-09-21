Shepley Bulfinch Announces Promotions of Principals Joe Herzog and Luke Voiland to Executive Vice Presidents

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepley Bulfinch, a national architecture firm known for design excellence and innovation, today announced the promotions of Joe Herzog, AIA, to executive vice president, market strategy and Luke Voiland, AIA, to executive vice president, practice strategy. The appointments mark the next phase of leadership changes at Shepley Bulfinch following the recent announcement of Angela Watson, FAIA to president and CEO, as well as chair of the board.



“Learning to live with a global pandemic, the world is ready for change, presenting an exciting time for designers and an ideal time for Shepley to make changes at the executive level,” said Angela Watson, president and CEO. “Joe and Luke’s perspectives, depth of knowledge, and history with the firm made them the ideal candidates to serve as executive vice presidents. I couldn’t be more confident in their ability to help position Shepley for continued growth and success.

The new EVPs will split the responsibilities that previously fell under Managing Principal Sid Bowen’s purview. Bowen recently stepped down from his leadership position at Shepley and now serves the firm in a principal role. Herzog, overseeing marketing and business development and Voiland, spearheading the areas of practice, will report directly to Watson.

Herzog’s move to executive vice president of market strategy comes after joining the firm 12 years ago, succeeding the merger of his Phoenix-based architecture and urban design practice with Shepley. He is a national design leader in mixed-use developments, student housing, and higher education environments throughout the U.S. Herzog draws upon his background of a 11-year construction career and 20 years of both institutional and privately developed project management experience ranging from liberal arts colleges, universities, museums, city libraries, and government centers.

He is a passionate advocate for urban renewal and community-focused sustainable design. Herzog received the prestigious Design Vanguard Award in 2009 by Architectural Record magazine—an award for the top 10 emerging architects in the world. He earned his master’s degree in architecture from Arizona State University and is based out of Shepley’s Phoenix office.

“Shepley is at an exciting point in its nearly 150-year history, and it’s an honor to help lead one of the most historic architecture and design firms within the county,” said Herzog. “Angela understands that no one opinion is ever enough and I look forward to working with her on forward-looking, challenging and defining projects that result in exceptional outcomes for clients.”

Voiland’s promotion from principal to executive vice president of practice strategy, follows leading the design of projects across the life sciences, higher education, and healthcare industries. His recent work includes award-winning projects for Harvard University, The University of Houston, and Ringling College of Art + Design. In his 13 years with the firm, Voiland spearheaded many important initiatives, including the Summer Design Fellow program. He is a founding co-chair of the Boston Society of Architects’ Committee for Research and Innovation Design. Additionally, Voiland served as a visiting critic at universities including MIT, RISD, Wentworth Institute of Technology, and the Boston Architectural College. He received his MArch from MIT and is based out of Shepley’s Boston headquarters.

“Shepley thrives in part by having a deep understanding of what it takes to remain competitive and respond to changing client needs,” said Voiland. “I’m invigorated by this promotion and will work to continuously improve the business and help hone the next generation of talented architects.”

With a rich history dating back to 1874 Shepley Bulfinch is a national architecture firm rooted in design excellence. Shepley Bulfinch architects and designers understand how to honor legacy and adapt to change. The award-winning firm is known for challenging convention, pioneering visionary design ideas, and collaborating with clients. Shepley is highly regarded for its expertise in tackling complex projects, particularly in the areas of higher education, healthcare, and urban development. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has offices in in Hartford, Conn., Houston, and Phoenix. For more information, visit shepleybulfinch.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn and Instagram.

