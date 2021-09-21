Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market Size to Grow $20.49 Billion by 2030 with Double Digit of CAGR 15.5%

Portland, OR, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market generated $4.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $20.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, current trends, and future estimations.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13400



The rise in awareness regarding surrogacy and egg/sperm donation led to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in the median age of first-time motherhood is also fuelling the market growth. With changing lifestyles, many women suffer from gynecological conditions that reduce their chances of conceiving naturally. However, the high cost of the services offered by these infertility treatments is one of the factors that can impede the market growth. Hike in fertility tourism is offering many opportunities to the Asia-Pacific fertility services market.

Covid-19 Scenario:



During the pandemic, egg donation treatments are cancelled and frozen embryos are preserved for later use.

Several ongoing pregnancies are facing struggle due to the disorder caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hence impacting the fertility services market and in turn, limit the adoption of fertility services in the region.

The pandemic disrupted the patient treatment schedule, due to which the patients have to face uncertainty.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation, gynaecologists are taking care of antenatal care during pregnancy through online video sessions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market based on the procedure, service, end-user, and country.

Based on the procedure, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyses the IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and other segments.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13400



Based on the services, the fresh non-donor segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market. The same segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. However, the egg & embryo banking and frozen donor segment are projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, China contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same country is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market analyzed in the research include CooperSurgical, Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, City Fertility, Fertility Associates Limited, Genea Limited, ESCO Life Sciences Group, Medicover Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Monash IVF Group Limited, and Virtus Health.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”





Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Fertility Test Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Male Infertility Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Global Antibiotics Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Blood Bank Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Biomarker Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Digital Radiography Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Drug Discovery Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

