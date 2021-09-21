Konica Minolta Announces Alliance Agreement with Automation Anywhere to Accelerate Cloud RPA Adoption

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced an alliance agreement with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA) to enable customers to simplify the automation of end-to-end business processes resulting in dramatic productivity gains. The collaboration will enhance Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Information Management (IIM) services portfolio by providing a powerful cloud-native platform, allowing customers a path in their digital transformation (DX) journey. As an existing Automation Anywhere cloud RPA customer, Konica Minolta is already using Automation 360 Cloud to automate billing and invoicing business processes.

As more and more businesses engage with Konica Minolta to realize their DX strategies, the company has continued to innovate and ramp resources to support customer demand. Most recently, the company announced an extensive rebrand of its enterprise content management (ECM) business, renaming the practice IIM and creating a more robust DX go-to-market organization. Collaborating with Automation Anywhere allows the company to accelerate its IIM solutions suite to include RPA and complement the existing portfolio of professional services.

“RPA plays a significant role in an organization’s DX strategy. As Konica Minolta has evolved to help customers with digitization, automation and machine-learning, we found Automation Anywhere to be the perfect partner for our IIM practice,” said Sam Errigo, COO, Konica Minolta. “By joining forces to leverage their cloud-native RPA platform, we will be able to advance our intelligent connected workplace capabilities, enabling smarter ways of working and ultimately driving DX.”

More organizations are opting for cloud RPA

Across every department, modern employees are burdened with performing manual, repetitive tasks while navigating dozens of disconnected systems. As companies rethink how they can work more efficiently, RPA can streamline administrative tasks and free teams to create, build relationships and solve problems.

As shown in Automation Anywhere’s Now & Next: State of RPA, which explores the present-day impact of RPA and future-looking predictions, the vast majority of companies that plan to implement RPA over the next twelve months expect to do so using either cloud-only (38%) or hybrid-cloud (52%) solutions. This empowers them to harness the benefits of hyper-automation with speed and scale. Konica Minolta and Automation Anywhere will provide these companies with the solutions and services to deploy cloud RPA for more efficient invoice processing, employee onboarding, insurance claims, healthcare discovery, mortgage applications and other tasks.

Both Konica Minolta and Automation Anywhere are Google Cloud partners, demonstrating the companies’ shared cloud-first mindset and creating synergies to allow Konica Minolta to offer top-tier, intelligent technologies to its customers.

“Automation Anywhere ranks as the world’s most trusted cloud RPA platform for speed, security and the fastest path to automation for Konica Minolta and thousands of other customers and partners,” said Chris Riley, Chief Revenue Officer, Automation Anywhere. “Through this collaboration, organizations can leverage our cloud RPA offering to streamline and transform business processes unlocking the promise of automation.”

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s IIM services online.

