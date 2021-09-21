NSAV ACQUIRES 40% STAKE IN PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK HKOTC.CO

London, England, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the acquisition of a 40% stake in Hong Kong Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://hkotc.co/ . HKOTC.CO is one of Hong Kong’s most popular OTC crypto trading services, with 16 strategic crypto and blockchain partners, including Binance, Huobi, ZB.com and BW.com. HKOTC.CO offers fast settlement, flexible payment methods and secure trading, as unlike other digital asset and bitcoin exchanges, it doesn’t hold client’s assets.

HKOTC.CO, based in Hong Kong, is made up of a team of experienced and trusted traders with excellent bitcoin and cryptocurrency knowledge. This team of traders has been trading Bitcoin in Hong Kong for more than 6 years and leads the industry in terms of reliability, affordability, safety and convenience.

On Friday, NSAV announced the launch of its Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/ . NSAV’s OTC Desk offers private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk provides its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet. Today, nearly all major crypto exchanges have their own OTC Desk. Kraken https://www.kraken.com/ , in 2019, acquired major OTC Crypto Trading Desk, Circle Trade, and is now one of the world’s leading OTC Crypto Trading Desks. The Company’s management believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be a huge benefit to NSAV and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desk. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchanges and OTC Desks are continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

Mr. Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “The HKOTC transaction will allow the NSAV trading desk to be more fluent in the Crypto OTC space, and by leveraging HKOTC's experience and platform capability, this will greatly enhance the capacity of NSAV's growth plan in crypto arena and to better serve its users and loyal clients.”

NSAV Holding's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at: info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at: https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at: http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk can be accessed at: https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.