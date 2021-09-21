A. Duie Pyle’s Kris McLennan Named a Winner in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain Award

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces its Vice President of Yield Management, Kris McLennan, was named an award winner in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain.



The Women in Supply Chain Award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

McLennan joined the Pyle team 34-years ago as a part-time billing/manifest checker and has grown her career to leading the yield management team, the team responsible for making pricing decisions. In her role, McLennan is instrumental in providing and executing key pricing strategies to achieve profitable revenue milestones for Pyle.

The yield management team is also responsible for understanding the costs to move each shipment, which is vital to charge the correct price. McLennan collaborates with writing, improvising and installing Pyle’s proprietary costing system, a tool that arms the pricing team with the information they need to make pricing decisions.

“I first joined Pyle as a teenager and was lucky to work with a very patient group that fueled my desire to grow and learn about the transportation industry,” said McLennan. “The Pyle team has never been afraid to show me the ropes through the years. They allowed me to stumble a little and still pick me back up. My successes and this award win wouldn’t have been possible without the help of my incredible team at Pyle.”

Over the next five years, McLennan is looking to continue implementing innovative integrated pricing solutions to Pyle’s customer base while mentoring young leaders at Pyle. Along with leading and overseeing the yield management team, McLennan is proud to help pricing analysts at Pyle learn and further their careers in transportation by recommending them for various promotions and growth opportunities.

