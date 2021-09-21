Intrommune Therapeutics Appoints Gerard Kugel, D.M.D., M.S., Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, announced the appointment of Gerard Kugel, D.M.D., M.S., Ph.D. to serve on its scientific advisory board.



The Company’s oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) platform is based on the well-accepted principles of allergy immunotherapy. The company’s initial product, INT301, is an immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy delivered via a specially-formulated toothpaste designed to optimize exposure of allergenic proteins to a patient’s immune system while also cleaning their teeth. Intrommune is currently enrolling patients into its INT301 Phase 1 clinical trial.

“Considering that our lead product will be delivered via an innovative toothpaste, our relationship with Dr. Kugel will prove extremely valuable,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. “Receiving input from the dental community in the development and use of our product is vitally important and we look forward to the Dr. Kugel’s knowledge, guidance and expertise as we move towards commercialization.”

INT301 immunotherapy will be a toothpaste replacement, providing a simple daily administration which supports long term use and adherence. INT301 delivers peanut protein to the entire interior of mouth including areas with high concentrations of oral immune cells. As a toothpaste, swallowing is limited, reducing contact with stomach and esophagus. By limiting the ingestion of allergens, the associated adverse events are expected to be rare and side effects minor.

“Intrommune’s OMIT technology is a very elegant immunotherapy platform for the treatment of peanut allergy – it’s easy to use and has the potential to transform millions of lives,” said Gerard Kugel, D.M.D., M.S., Ph.D., Trinity Dental Boston, Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry and the Academy of Dental Materials. “Treatment regimens that are too complicated suffer from lack of adherence, especially in a pediatric patient population. A toothpaste makes adherence so easy -- resulting in a much higher compliance rate.”

In addition to holding four patents in the field of dental technology, Dr. Kugel also maintains a group practice at Trinity Dental Boston -- one of Boston’s largest and most reputable dental offices. Beyond his work in private practice, Dr. Kugel’s career path spans more than 35 years of service in several academic organizations focused on esthetics and operative dentistry. Dr. Kugel has earned numerous dental educational and professional training certificates and is a diplomat of the American Board of Aesthetic Dentistry and the recipient of The Thomas Hinman Dental Meeting Medallion for Contributions to Dental Continuing Education.

Dr. Kugel’s leadership in the field of restorative dentistry is also illustrated through his editorial advisory board positions at Inside Dentistry, Clinical Dentistry and Research, Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry and Compendium. He belongs to scores of professional societies and has written and contributed to hundreds of scientific and clinical publications.

More than 220 million people globally suffer from food allergies. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT™) allergy treatment that easily integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first-line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

The OMIT platform is expected to improve allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers immunotherapy to the oral mucosa, which has the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people, including approximately 32 million people in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the greater than 220 million people, including 32 million people in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, has entered phase 1 clinical trials and is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

