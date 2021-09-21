Erica Honig Joins Risk Strategies as Compliance Director, Employee Benefits

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Erica Honig has joined as the Compliance Director, Employee Benefits. In this new role, Honig will provide the Life and Health team and its clients and prospects with compliance assistance, education, and training with respect to federal, state, and local health and welfare benefits law.



“The regulatory and legal requirements surrounding the employee benefits landscape are constantly evolving. Having an in-house compliance director in addition to our longstanding relationship with Ogletree and Deakins will allow us to help our clients and prospects navigate those requirements as compliance issues related to group health plans become more and more complex,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader for Risk Strategies. “We are pleased to welcome Erica to Risk Strategies.”

Honig has a diverse background and extensive experience creating and implementing innovative benefit programs that enhance employee engagement and drive strategic business objectives. Most recently, she was a Senior Global Benefits Manager with a leading business immigration law firm. Prior to that role, Honig was a Global Benefits Compliance Manager at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and a Benefits and Contracts Specialist at White & Case LLP.

“Risk Strategies is a well-respected leader in the employee benefits space, and I am looking forward to being a part of the team as a compliance resource that will bring additional value and legal expertise to clients,” said Honig.

In addition to her professional experience, Honig holds a Juris Doctorate (JD) from Rutgers University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in St. Louis where she majored in history.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

