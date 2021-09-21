NEW D2L POLICY BRIEF CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR SOCIAL EMOTIONAL LEARNING

Kitchener, Waterloo, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L released a new policy brief today on Supporting Social Emotional Learning to Help Enable Student Reco very. This latest research examines the toll and impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on children and their ability to work and learn, and it calls for more resources to support healing and growth.

According to the policy brief, school systems urgently need to provide students with the social and emotional skills and mental health supports necessary to be resilient and grow. In May 2020, 29% o f US parents surveyed reported that their children had “already experienced harm” to their mental health because of school closures and social distancing. Perhaps most troubling, for the majority of 2020, the percentage of young children and adolescents admitted to pediatric emergency rooms for mental health problems, such as panic and anxiety, was up 24 percent and 31 percent, respectively.



D2L recommends that systems and administrators:

Create Social and Emotional Learning standards and guidance

Provide fair and equal access to technologies that support student wellness and connectivity

Provide social and emotional learning and mental health support training to teachers





“The policy brief highlights a growing consensus among parents, students, educators, and administrators that for students to learn and educators to teach effectively in this new environment, we must develop student social and emotional learning skills,” says Howie Bender, VP of K-12 at D2L. “As students go back to school – whether at home or in the classroom – resilient education systems that can develop these skills will have a positive impact beyond the classroom and into their communities with students that will be better prepared for the rapidly changing world around them.”

To further support social and emotional learning opportunities, D2L has partnered with the leading provider of social-emotional learning curriculum designed to help students, educators, and families develop emotional intelligence skills for long-term wellbeing.

“Giving children the social and emotional skills necessary to rally from this pandemic and persevere through other challenges must be our priority – and to accomplish this goal will require we prioritize time and financial resources to social and emotional learning and mental health curriculum, support and interventions,” says Sara Potler LaHayne, CEO & Founder of Move This World.

