GREG MUNSON PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE MANAGING DIRECTOR, MIDWEST

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces Greg Munson has been appointed Executive Managing Director, leading the firm’s Midwest region. In this expanded role, he will oversee operations across the firm’s offices in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Detroit, which includes leasing and management assignments in five states, capital markets activity, and tenant advisory services for local, national and global clients.



A member of Transwestern’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Munson previously served as Managing Principal and Market Leader for the firm’s Minneapolis office. He and his team have expertly advised landlords, tenants and investors regarding their commercial space, executing innovative solutions that contributed to downtown Minneapolis’ pre-pandemic transformation and cementing its reputation as an up-and-coming CBD for both companies and residents.



“Greg is a proven leader who exemplifies Transwestern’s culture of empowerment, collaboration and innovation,” said Tom Lawyer, President of Transwestern Real Estate Services. “He is a driving force in uncovering opportunities that deliver value to our clients, reinforcing the importance of service consistency across markets and portfolios, and offering support and insight that has earned him the highest respect from his colleagues.”



In addition to ensuring exceptional client service, Munson will build on Transwestern’s multimarket presence in the region by attracting and nurturing new talent, adding capabilities that align with clients’ needs and generating new business for the firm.



”It is an honor and privilege to take on a broader leadership role at Transwestern,” said Munson. “The Midwest region has grown by applying unconventional, out-of-the-box thinking to real estate challenges across office, industrial, retail and other sectors. We believe this is how our clients will succeed in an exciting new commercial real estate landscape.”



Prior to joining Transwestern in 2016, Munson spent 13 years with McGough Companies where he served as executive vice president and oversaw the company’s development activities, facility management services and company-wide risk management functions. He holds a J.D. and bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and Gustavus Adolphus College, respectively.



