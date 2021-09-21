Roth Capital Partners Provides Agenda Details of the Investing in Women Cannabis Pioneers Investor Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (Roth), a full-service investment bank renowned for serving emerging growth companies and hosting some of the world’s largest investor conferences, is pleased to announce the agenda and amazing speaker lineup for its upcoming Investing in Women Cannabis Pioneers — The Brand Builders virtual event on Sept. 28, 2021, in partnership with Wendy A. Berger, founder of Woman Backing Women, LLC.

Despite the rapid growth of the regulated cannabis space, female executives represent only 37% of C-suite positions and 8% of CEO positions (source: Benzinga – March 8, 2021). The goal of the conference is to provide the investor community with the unique insights, resources and connections to support established female-led cannabis ventures and address gender disparities across the industry.

The one-day event will give investors the opportunity to listen to and meet with executive management from approximately 25 female-founded or led private companies from various cannabis sub-sectors, including edibles, beverages, dispensaries and distribution, topicals and tinctures, and vaping. These companies range from established corporations with a strong reputation across private markets to start-ups just developing their initial product lines.

Programming will consist of 15-minute company presentations, one-on-one and small-group meetings, and three enlightening panel discussions. This format will provide investors extensive interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights into each company. It will also give exclusive access to founders specializing in sectors spanning retail, consumer packaged goods and supply chain management.

Agenda (ET)

10:00 AM - 06:00 PM — Panel — Company Presentations

01:00 PM - 01:40 PM — Panel — Investing in Women-Owned Cannabis Brands

01:40 PM - 02:20 PM — Panel — Female Demographics: Women Cannabis Consumption and Brands

02:20 PM - 03:00 PM — Panel — Building Brands Nationally Across State Lines

06:00 PM - 09:00 PM — Panel — One-on-One and Small Group Meetings

In-person networking event following, pending COVID-19 restrictions and state guidelines

Industry Panels

1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00AM (PT):

Investing in Women-Owned Cannabis Brands

Summary : Keys to building leading cannabis brands/companies for long-term success and M&A opportunities. Explores the challenges women face in the cannabis industry at the Board/C-Suite level, capital raising and corporate governance.

Participants : Moderated by Jackie Bryant, Forbes - Freelance Journalist, and Wendy Berger, Green Thumb Industries - Board Director. Presenters include Jen Drake, AYR Strategies (AYRSF) - Co-Chief Operating Officer; Deanie Elsner, Charlotte's Web Holdings (CWEB) - Chief Executive Officer; Laurie Holcomb, Gold Flora - Chief Executive Officer; Jill Scher, Marcum - Partner; Eliza Gairard, Richmond Hill - Partner; Kim Rivers, Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) - Chief Executive Officer.

1:40 PM (ET) / 10:40 AM (PT):

Female Demographics: Women Cannabis Consumption and Brands

Summary : Panel discussion includes data analyzing women as the fastest-growing cannabis consumer. The panel will explore women buying patterns, product formats, targeting women and innovation to meet the demand of the female consumer.

Participants : Moderated by Liz Connors, Headset - VP of Data & Analytics. Presenters include Salpy Boyajian, Flower One Holdings (FLOOF) - Executive Vice President & Board Chairman; Kristi Palmer, Kiva - Founder; Evelyn Wang, Papa & Barkley - Chief Executive Officer; Nancy Whiteman, Wana - Chief Executive Officer.

2:20 PM (ET) / 11:20 AM (PT):

Building Brands Nationally Across State Lines

Summary : Panel discussion includes expanding leading brands across state lines, navigating manufacturing/distribution partnerships and state regulatory differences for various product formats. Explore establishing IP and brand protection.

Participants : Moderated by Sarah Robertson, Dorsey & Whitney LLP - Partner. Presenters include Jamie Pearson, Bhang Cannabis - President/CEO; Amasa Lacy, Hollister Cannabis - Vice President of Production and Co-Founder; Yoko Miyashita, Leafly - CEO; Denise Faltischek, Tilray (TLRY) - Head of International and Chief Strategy Officer.

Company Presentations

Leaders of participating companies will present their businesses in 15-minute intervals moderated by Scott Fortune, Roth Sr. Research Analyst.

10:00 AM (ET) / 7:00 AM (PT):

Flower/Vape Focus

Participants : Moderated by Scott Fortune, Roth Capital Partners - Senior Research Analyst. Presenters include Nidhi Lucky Handa, Leune - Founder/CEO; Kate Miller, Miss Grass - Co-Founder and CEO; Imelda Walavalkar, Pure Beauty - CEO; Faun Chapin, Sonder - CEO and Co-Founder.

11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT):

Topical/Tinctures/Edibles Focus

Participants : Moderated by Scott Fortune, Roth Capital Partners - Senior Research Analyst. Presenters include Nicole Skibola, Cosmic View - Co-Founder; Kimberly Dillon, Frigg - Founder; Deanna Brown, Joiya - President.

12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT):

Edibles Focus

Participants : Moderated by Scott Fortune, Roth Capital Partners - Senior Research Analyst. Presenters include Erin Gore, Garden Society - Founder and CEO; Kirstie Price, Higher Edibles - Founder and CEO; Kim Geraghty, Madame Munchie - Owner; Felicity Chen, Potli - CEO.

3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT):

Topicals/Tinctures Focus

Participants : Moderated by Scott Fortune, Roth Capital Partners - Senior Research Analyst. Presenters include Leslie Apgar, Blissiva - MD and Medical Director; Gina Dubbe, Blissiva - CEO; Carolina Vazquez Reyes Mitchell, Ciencia Labs - Founder and Chief Scientist; Carrie Mapes, Hello Again - Co-Founder; Cedar Carter, The Good Patch - CEO.

4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT):

Dispensary/Distribution Focus

Participants : Moderated by Scott Fortune, Roth Capital Partners -Senior Research Analyst. Presenters include Whitney Beatty, Josephine and Billies - Founder and CEO; Amber Senter, Makr House - CEO; Hope Wiseman, Mary & Main - Chief Executive Officer; Andrea Brooks, Sava - Founder and CEO.

5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT):

Beverage Focus

Participants : Moderated by Scott Fortune, Roth Capital Partners - Senior Research Analyst. Presenters include Lisa Hurwitz, Happi - President and Co-Founder; Tracey Mason, House of Saka - Co-Founder and CEO; Jennifer Chapin, Kikoko - Co-Founder and Co-CEO; Tiffany Yarde, Shoki - CEO.



“The panel topics were carefully selected to bring the most value to all conference participants,” stated Scott Fortune, Roth’s research analyst who closely follows the consumer health & wellness sector. “It’s never been more important to explore the unique challenges faced by women in the cannabis industry, analyze women buying patterns in the space and review the latest state regulatory differences for various product formats.”

Company and Sponsor List

As of now, there are 37 companies attending. These include (in alphabetical order): AYR Strategies (AYRSF), Bhang Cannabis , Blissiva , Breez Distro , Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc (TSX:CWEB), Cosmic View , Dr Norms , Dreamt , Flower One Holdings Inc . (FLOOF), Frigg , Garden Society , Gold Flora , Happi , Headset , Hello Again , Higher Edibles , Hollister Cannabis Co , House of Saka , Joiya , Josephine and Billies , Kikoko , Kiva , Leafly , Leune , Madame Munchie , Mammoth Cannabis , Mary & Main , Miss Grass , Papa & Barkley , Potli , Pure Beauty , Sava , Shoki , Sonder , The Good Patch , Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), and Wana .

There are also 11 sponsors for this event:

Conference Co-Hosts:

WBS Equities, LLC.

MATTIO Communications

Conference Sponsors:

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

K&L Gates

Lyman Agency

Marcum

Petalfast

Marketing Sponsors:

BTV Business Television

Custom Branding Pro

Octane OC

Conference Website

For more information about this invitation-only conference, please visit: https://www.roth.com/womenincannabis

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .

