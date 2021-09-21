Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032366/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.5% over the period 2020-2027. Battery-Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid-Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR
- The Off-Highway Electric Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Caterpillar
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Company
- Doosan Corporation
- Epiroc AB
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Sandvik AB
- Volvo Construction Equipment AB
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Battery-Electric
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Battery-Electric by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid-Electric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid-Electric by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lithium-Ion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Lead-Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Lead-Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Battery
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric and
Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining, Construction,
Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric and
Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining, Construction,
Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric and
Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining, Construction,
Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric and
Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining, Construction,
Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric and
Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining, Construction,
Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric and
Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining, Construction,
Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric and
Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining, Construction,
Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric and
Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining, Construction,
Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other
Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Mining, Construction, Agriculture and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Electric
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric
and Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining,
Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric
and Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining,
Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Battery-Electric
and Hybrid-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Battery-Electric and Hybrid-Electric for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid and Other Battery Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Electric Vehicles by Application - Mining,
Construction, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Off-Highway
Electric Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mining, Construction, Agriculture and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
