Roxio Toast 20: Complete Disc Burning and Digital Media Suites for Mac

OTTAWA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toast 20 Titanium and Toast 20 Pro, the latest versions of Roxio’s powerful disc burning suites for macOS, go beyond traditional disc burning to deliver a complete digital media management suite. Compatible with M1 and Intel systems, Roxio® Toast® 20 offers new DVD authoring capabilities with the Template Designer, along with enhancements to audio disc burning, easy file format conversion and more, delivering all the tools you need to work with your most valuable photo, video and audio files.



“Toast 20 continues to provide customers with a comprehensive set of digital media tools, together with an intuitive interface that streamlines your workflow,” said Prakash Channagiri, Director of Product Management for Video at Corel. “Toast has long been known for making burning, capturing and basic photo, video and audio edits simple, and now we’re giving you greater control to create even more personalized projects. New features like the Template Designer offer customization options to get creative and design your own menu templates. Converting between digital formats is now faster and simpler than before. And, if you’re just getting started, new in-product walkthroughs cover core aspects of the product to help you get up and running with ease.”

Offering disc burning power for Mac for more than 25 years, Toast Titanium extends its capabilities as a digital media management powerhouse.

NEW! Template Designer: Experience new customization tools to create and save your own DVD movie menu templates. Customize the font type, layout of your menu and submenus, and menu buttons. Plus, add custom backgrounds, creative frames to your menu options, music and more.





NEW! Easy File Conversion: Convert photos, videos and audio files between popular digital formats quickly and easily. Simply drag in your file, choose the desired output format and press convert.





NEW! Workflow Walkthroughs: Master a variety of Toast 20 workflows with new in-product walkthroughs. With on-screen guides, learn to accomplish anything from burning video, photo or audio to creating duplicate discs, converting files between formats and more.





ENHANCED! Audio Disc Burning: New flexibility when burning audio discs enables users to easily customize the metadata of added audio files. Now, choose to display custom columns like Artist, Album Art, Album Title and Genre and even include custom audio tags that will be added to the metadata of your mix when you burn to disc.



Experience Toast 20 Pro, the multimedia suite with all the power of Toast 20 Titanium, plus valuable digital media must-haves! Explore banking-level file encryption, digital art and photo tools. Plus, take advantage of enhanced editing with up to four multi-cam streams.

NEW! WinZip ® Mac 9: Benefit from enhanced PDF capabilities, file backup and renowned file protection to securely store, manage and share files on your Mac with support for iCloud, Google Drive and more.





NEW! Painter ® Essentials™ 8: Discover this fun and uncomplicated painting software for beginners. Sketch, draw or paint on a blank canvas using realistic Natural-Media™ brushes, or experiment with image-based AI and cloning art.





AfterShot™ 3: Efficiently correct and enhance your photos and apply adjustments to one or thousands of photos at once.





Efficiently correct and enhance your photos and apply adjustments to one or thousands of photos at once. Blu-ray Disc Authoring: Burn your high-definition video to Blu-ray Disc.



Pricing and Availability

Roxio Toast 20 Titanium and Roxio Toast 20 Pro are available now in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish directly from www.roxio.com. Roxio Toast 20 Titanium is available at the suggested retail price (SRP) of $99.99 (USD & CAD)/ £89.99/ EUR 89.99. Roxio Toast 20 Pro is available at the SRP of $149.99 (USD & CAD)/ £139.99/ EUR 139.99. GBP and Euro prices include VAT. Information on volume licensing for commercial and educational organizations is available at www.roxio.com/licensing.

About Roxio

Brought to you by Corel, Roxio products enable consumers and businesses to make the most of their digital media and disc burning projects. Whether you're working with audio, photo, or video, Roxio gives you the power to create, enhance, preserve, and share your digital creations. For more information, visit www.roxio.com.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

