KCI Acquires Structural Engineering Firm Bridging Solutions

Tampa, Florida, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Florida-based consulting firm Bridging Solutions. KCI will expand its capabilities to include Bridging Solutions’ highly specialized bridge and structural engineering services in the transportation and land development markets.

Bridging Solutions offers an extensive range of bridge design and inspection expertise to a diverse client base consisting of state and local agencies, community associations, professional service firms, and private owners. Their comprehensive portfolio includes the completion of preliminary and final design, construction engineering inspection, and structural evaluation for a multitude of new and existing vehicular, rail and pedestrian bridges, retaining walls, privacy and sound walls, and traffic signals and signage structures. Bridging Solutions has also built a strong reputation as experts in private bridge management, applying best practices to mitigate the risks and reduce costs associated with private ownership while ensuring the private crossings meet the safety and federal inspection standards of publicly owned bridges.

“Bridging Solutions is an accomplished structures engineering firm in South Florida,” said Vice President and Discipline Manager Erick J. Fry, PE. “Their experience working with private and public clients will provide a platform for KCI to leverage our collective strengths and better serve the growing market.”

The firm was founded by Ralph Verrastro, PE, in 2006. Verrastro is a nationally recognized expert in accelerated bridge construction—a fast-track repair and replacement method utilizing prefabricated components. He has served as the structural engineer for hundreds of bridge-related projects throughout the country and has extensive experience in the rehabilitation of historic metal truss and concrete arch bridges. He is a registered professional engineer in 37 states, earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Cornell University, and in 2018 was named Engineer of the Year by the Florida Engineering Society. Verrastro is a frequent presenter of technical presentations on engineering topics at industry conferences, seminars and training courses.

Bridging Solutions will join KCI’s staff of more than 230 employees in the state of Florida to continue its expansion in the Southeast and further its transportation-related service offerings in the surrounding regions.

