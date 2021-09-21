Global OEM Insulation Market to Reach $19.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OEM Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032364/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Foamed Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mineral Wool / Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

- The OEM Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

- Other Types Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR

- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ACH Foam Technologies LLC

Anco Products Inc.

Armacell International S.A.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Autex Industries Ltd.

Big Sky Insulations

Demilec Inc.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Johns Manville Corporation

Knauf Insulation

Morgan Advanced Materials

Owens Corning Corp.

Paroc

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Scott Industries LLC

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

The 3M Company

Triumph Group Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

