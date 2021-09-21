Ultrafast Laser Market worth USD 4.48 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.81% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrafast Laser Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Ultrafast Laser Market Information by Type (Titanium-Sapphire, Diode-Pumped, Fiber Laser, and Mode-Locked Diode), Pulse Duration (Femtosecond and Picosecond), Average Power (0.5mW–120mW, 120mW–500mW, and 500mW<), Repetition Rate (0.5 MHz–40MHz, 40MHz–80MHz, and 80MHz–100MHz), Application (Biomedical, Medical Processing, Spectroscopy & Imaging, Science & Research, and Others),and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028” the market is projected to be worth USD 4.48 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.81% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2021.

Market Competitive Landscape:

List of the key competitors of the global ultrafast laser market profiled are as follows:

Amplitude Systemes

Attodyne Inc.

Coherent Inc.

Jds Uniphase Corporation

Fianium Ltd.

Dpss Laser Inc., among others.



Market USP Covered:



Drivers:



Owing to a shift in the nature of combat, military laser systems have gained relevance. Due to inherent properties like minimal divergence and high intensity, the ultrafast laser has become the favored alternative for properly ranging and taking down enemy tanks positioned at a great distance.



Restraints:



The oscillators & amplifiers types of lasers have high initial prices. Furthermore, the enhancement in process precision impedes the timely supply of services. This may or may not be acceptable to the intended audience, and thus the need for latency is always debatable. The operational costs of the production line may also rise. Additionally, budget cuts resulting from the economic recession are projected to impede the development of military laser systems.

COVID-19 Analysis:



The novel coronavirus pandemic has accelerated a number of new trends in the demand for and manufacture of various production and manufacturing units. To alleviate the obstacles for the healthcare infrastructure, the government intends to slow the spread of the disease by instituting lockdowns, curfews and limiting the time marketplaces and businesses can operate. Furthermore, numerous rules have been implemented, causing individuals to reduce their demand, disrupting the ultrafast laser market value potential as well as the market's supply chain.





Market Segmentation:



The global ultrafast laser market is segmented by type, pulse duration, average power, repetition rate, and application.

By laser type, the fibre lasers have held the largest market share till 2020 and are anticipated to continue the pattern. The key contributors to this trend are maintenance-free nature, high adaptability, long service life, and versatility of the fiber lasers.

By pulse duration, the picosecond segment is the most widespread segment in the market.

By average power, the 120-500 mW segment is dominating the market due to their higher sustainability.

By repetition rate, the 800-100 MHz segment holds the highest market share.

By application, the defence segment is the most prevalent segment in the market.

Regional Insights:



Due to industry trends and increased demand from clients in this region, the European ultrafast laser market is expected to develop quickly. In the North American region, electronics production in the USA is one of the primary reasons that will improve the manufacturing sector's power and assist the ultrafast laser market growth throughout the current forecast period. Electronics are widely acknowledged as a substantial contributor to the development of the North American manufacturing market, particularly throughout the current forecast period.



Government funding in the Asia Pacific region has resulted in a continual stream of start-up laser enterprises in high-intensity laser technology. Several supportive factors, such as research funding and equipment acquisition financing, drive the region's start-up capital, therefore accounting for an increased ultrafast laser market share in the world.



Market Scope:



The ultrafast laser technology is gaining popularity since it is a vital component utilised in the form of manufacturing equipment in various industries such as medical devices, consumer electronics, and automotive. Due to the rising investments in laser weapon research and development, the worldwide military laser systems market has significant growth potential. As the number of nuclear-capable states grows and modern combat differs significantly from traditional warfare, improved technologies have become a must-have for governments. Along with technological developments, these have enhanced the flow of investment in the sector. Laser systems are one of the most advanced technologies on which governments are now undertaking substantial research. This has resulted in an overall ultrafast laser market growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Ultrafast Laser Market Research Report: Information by Type (Titanium-Sapphire, Diode-Pumped, Fiber Laser, and Mode-Locked Diode), Pulse Duration (Femtosecond and Picosecond), Average Power (0.5mW–120mW, 120mW–500mW, and 500mW<), Repetition Rate (0.5 MHz–40MHz, 40MHz–80MHz, and 80MHz–100MHz), Application (Biomedical, Medical Processing, Spectroscopy & Imaging, Science & Research, and Others),and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2028





