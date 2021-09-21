Total Expert Recognized in Now Tech: Retail Banking CRM Report

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the CRM and customer experience platform purpose-built for banks and lenders, today announced its inclusion in the Forrester Now Tech: Retail Banking CRM, Q3 2021 report, which recognizes 12 retail banking CRM providers.



The report includes Total Expert within the Retail Banking CRM Specialist functionality segment, and notes that “Vendors in this category were built from the ground up with retail banking customer needs top of mind. They’re differentiated by deep retail banking knowledge and have embedded, industry-specific processes and capabilities.”

“We believe inclusion in Forrester’s retail banking CRM report validates our focus and achievement in building a CRM and customer engagement solution tailor-made for modern financial institutions – from national and local banks to community-focused credit unions,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO at Total Expert. “Unlike other general-purpose CRMs, Total Expert was built from the ground up with banks and credit union marketing, sales, and customer engagement users at the center of our innovation.”

“Banks who use technology to compete on customer experience will win the race in customer acquisition, retention, and relationship-building,” said Matt Tippets, chief product officer at Total Expert. “Leveraging a purpose-built CRM for banks and financial institutions means tapping into industry specific, data-driven insights that help lenders, sales teams, and marketers meet customers' immediate and most pressing needs in the moment it matters most.”

Where providers in the Industry Verticalized or CRM Generalist categories require heavy customization to fit the bank market segment, as a Retail Banking CRM Specialist, Total Expert focuses on operational efficiencies, employee engagement, customer retention, lifetime value, and revenue-driving functionality that meet the specific and unique needs of banks of all sizes.

More than 150 customers, including 15 of America’s top 25 lenders, and nationally-recognized banks including U.S. Bank, Prevail Bank, and Horicon Bank, leverage Total Expert to build stronger, longer-lasting relationships with their customers. The Total Expert CRM and customer experience platform helps modern financial institutions create customers for life by blending human relationships with digital simplicity.

Banks leverage Total Expert’s customizable templates, marketing automation, and industry-specific workflows, sales enablement, and customer engagement solutions to drive deeper, more personal connections with customers.

Total Expert has seen a 4x increase in revenues over the past three years, and in 2020, Total Expert more than doubled its customer count and grew its platform user-base by 49%. The company was also recognized as an industry disruptor and innovator in many additional awards programs, including the 2021 Inc. 5000 , the 2021 HousingWire Tech100 , and being named the No. 1 CRM platform by STRATMOR Group.

For more information, read the full Now Tech: Retail Banking CRM, Q3 2021 -- Forrester’s Overview Of 12 Retail Banking CRM Providers report – and watch Total Expert’s webinar, The Future of Banking and CRM , with guest speaker Alyson Clarke, Principal Analyst at Forrester.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .