LinkedIn Live: Modern Supply Chain Digitization with iPaaS Integrations by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The episode—"Modern Supply Chain Digitization with iPaaS Integrations”—will address the supply chain challenges of procurement, shipment status, supply chain visibility and real-time analytics. Business and IT leaders will learn how iPaaS solutions can accelerate, modernize, digitize and solve these complex supply chain challenges.
Som Hiremath, Integration Practice Lead at System Soft, and Barry Gerdsen, Senior Solutions Architect at Dell Boomi, share how iPaaS Smart Supply Chain Solutions will:
- Automate the B2B supply chain process through produce-to-pay, order-to-cash, etc.
- Enable advanced, real-time analytics, predicting supplier capacity and lead times, saving money during supplier negotiations, and delivering better supply chain shipment visibility.
- Improve seamless connectivity.
- Reduce inventory costs and increase production cycles.
- Drive supply chain digital transformation and boost cost-efficiency.
To attend this episode of “Modern Supply Chain Digitization with iPaaS Integrations,” click on the event page link here.
What: Modern Supply Chain Digitization with iPaaS Integrations
Experts: Som Hiremath, Integration Practice Lead, System Soft; Barry Gerdsen, Senior Solutions Architect, Dell Boomi
When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.
About System Soft Technologies
System Soft Technologies is a $136 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cyber security, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.