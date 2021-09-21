LinkedIn Live: Modern Supply Chain Digitization with iPaaS Integrations by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The episode—"Modern Supply Chain Digitization with iPaaS Integrations”—will address the supply chain challenges of procurement, shipment status, supply chain visibility and real-time analytics. Business and IT leaders will learn how iPaaS solutions can accelerate, modernize, digitize and solve these complex supply chain challenges.



Som Hiremath, Integration Practice Lead at System Soft, and Barry Gerdsen, Senior Solutions Architect at Dell Boomi, share how iPaaS Smart Supply Chain Solutions will:

Automate the B2B supply chain process through produce-to-pay, order-to-cash, etc.

Enable advanced, real-time analytics, predicting supplier capacity and lead times, saving money during supplier negotiations, and delivering better supply chain shipment visibility.

Improve seamless connectivity.

Reduce inventory costs and increase production cycles.

Drive supply chain digital transformation and boost cost-efficiency.



To attend this episode of “Modern Supply Chain Digitization with iPaaS Integrations,” click on the event page link here.

What: Modern Supply Chain Digitization with iPaaS Integrations

Experts: Som Hiremath, Integration Practice Lead, System Soft; Barry Gerdsen, Senior Solutions Architect, Dell Boomi

When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.