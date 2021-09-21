Xevant Announces Key Additions to Its Executive Leadership Team

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant, the leader and creator of automated data analytics for pharmacy benefits organizations, announced the additions of Jason Hardin, Jeff Lininger, and Lokendra Upadhyay as Xevant's CRO, COO, and VP of Product Development, respectively.

With 20+ years of sales and sales management experience in SaaS sales and professional services, Jason is a dynamic, performance-driven leader with an exceptional record of achievement in motivating sales teams to exceed quotas, while ensuring client success.

Jason's experience in managing teams and selling SaaS solutions over the past 15+ years has led to increasing combined valuations of $500M. "It's an exciting time to join Xevant with its current state of growth. I look forward to leading such a passionate team," Jason stated.

Prior to joining Xevant, Jeff Lininger successfully applied his extensive, multidisciplinary expertise in building and scaling growth and service infrastructures within start-up, mid-market, and Fortune 500 technology and services companies. Jeff holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business in North Carolina and a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Economics from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. Lininger said, "I'm thrilled to join the Xevant team and look forward to contributing to a culture already set for success."

Lokendra Upadhyay is a PharmD with nearly 27 years of varied pharmacy experience and is well-versed in utilization trends and cost mitigation strategies in the areas of traditional and specialty medications. As an advocate of educating physicians, patients, and pharmacists by leveraging data, Lokendra said he "couldn't be happier to join such an innovative company that is capable of a more targeted outreach."

Xevant CEO, Brandon Newman added, "Jason's experience in sales, client success, and business development will enable us to penetrate new markets, achieve adoption and retention goals, and grow market share and revenue quickly." He continued, "The additions of Jeff and Lokendra will play a pivotal role in scaling and building the company for even further growth. We're excited to bring them both onboard and confident their combined expertise will lead us to further operational excellence."

About Xevant: Xevant's revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation and alerts throughout the data analysis process accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is the recipient of the Globee StartUp of The Year Award and is a certified Great Place to Work company. For more information about how Xevant helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results, visit www.xevant.com . You can also follow Xevant on LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Greg Heaps

Phone: 801.634.5717

Email: greg.heaps@xevant.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment