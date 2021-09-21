Govee Lyra RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp Now Available

Shenzhen, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Govee, a global leader of RGBIC lighting, is announcing the availability of the Govee Lyra RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp, is Amazon's Choice with an average rating of 4.5. This slim and modern lamp is a welcome addition to any home. With an extensive variety of color and brightness features, Govee Lyra RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp is an exciting addition to our growing collection of RGBIC lights.

What is RGBIC?

RGBIC (Red Green Blue Independent Control) is an innovative lighting technology featured in most Govee products, including the Govee Lyra RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp. The smart IC chip allows users to adjust the brightness, effects, color temperature, and more. There are over 16 million color combinations to choose from for effortless customization. Warm and cool whites have color temperatures between 2200k-6500k and brightness from 1500lm, which is ideal for reading and relaxation.

Futuristic Design

The Govee Lyra RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp's design has style and convenience. It has a textured satin aluminum finish and a compact base, which won't take up a significant amount of space. Weighing only 6.18 pounds, its lightweight design allows users to easily place it anywhere in their home, including the bedroom, living room, dining room, etc.

Get In The Groove With Music Mode

The Govee Lyra RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp provides the ultimate concert experience without ever leaving home. With the Govee Home App, users can adjust the sensitivity of the built-in mic to pick up on sounds. There are 6+ unique music modes with various color options that dance to all kinds of music.

Smart Voice Control

One of the unique features of the Govee Lyra RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp is smart voice control. The lamp is compatible with popular voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can enjoy hands-free control of the brightness and color effects of their lights.

Acess All Features With The Govee Home App

Use the Govee Home App (available for iOS or Android) to make the best use of its features. There are 25+ preset scene modes that are designed to fit any atmosphere, whether it's for a formal dinner party or a casual get-together with friends. Users can also utilize DIY mode to create personalized effects to match their style.

Availability

Govee Lyra RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp retails for $149.99 and comes with a one-year warranty as well as free shipping. It is currently available in the US, Europe, Canada, and the UK through the official Govee online store (govee.com) or on Govee's Amazon page.

Specifications

Size: ‎5.3 x 5.3 x 57 inches

Plug Cord Length: 47 inches

Input: 100-240V

Color: RGBICWW

Controls: APP Control or RF Remote

Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant

6+ Music Modes

25+ Preset Scene Modes

Warm whites and cool whites from 2200k-6500k, 1500lm

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products have highly-rated reviews from our consumers. Our Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 7 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Forbes and Android Authority. For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at www.govee.com

